Submit Release
News Search

There were 568 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,262 in the last 365 days.

Treasurer Magaziner Reports Office Vaccination Requirement is Proving Effective

Proof of Vaccination or Regular Testing Required?for All Treasury Staff

General Treasurer Seth Magaziner announced today that, in the week since he announced the policy requiring staff in his office to either provide proof of vaccination or submit to regular testing, all of the 82 active staff in his office have demonstrated compliance. The Treasurer further stated this success demonstrates the policy can and should be expanded to all state and school employees.

"The COVID-19 policies we have adopted at the Treasury have been proven effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19 in our workspaces and our communities," said Treasurer Seth Magaziner. "Times of crisis call for strong leadership. We need our leaders to follow the examples of the federal government and other states and implement these policies for all state and school employees in Rhode Island."

Out of the 82 active staff currently employed in the Office of the General Treasurer, 77, or 94%, have shown proof of vaccination or are planning to become fully vaccinated in the coming month. The remaining 5 staff have indicated that they are willing to submit to regular testing.

The updated COVID-19 office protocols issued by Treasurer Magaziner mirror President Biden's plan for federal employees and policies of other states including California, Hawaii, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Virginia, Washington, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia.

The previous office protocols followed updated guidance requiring staff to wear masks indoors in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines given Rhode Island's status as an area with substantial spread [npr.org] of the COVID-19 virus and more contagious Delta variant. Rhode Island has since moved into the "high" category of COVID- 19 community transmission, the highest tier of the CDC's indicator.

The Office of the General Treasurer remains fully operational in service to the people of Rhode Island. This policy is being implemented to help ensure that the staff and members of the public are kept safe in all three office locations.

You just read:

Treasurer Magaziner Reports Office Vaccination Requirement is Proving Effective

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.