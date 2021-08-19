Utility Poles Market Growing Rapidly to Hit $58.8 billion at 3.2% CAGR by 2026
(150 PDF pages with Insights) Utility poles Market by Type, Material, Pole Size, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Utility Poles Market by Type (Transmission Poles and Distribution Poles), By Material (Wood, Steel, Composites, Concrete), Pole Size (Below 40ft, Between 40 & 70ft, and Above 70ft), and Application (Electricity Transmission & Distribution, Telecommunication, Street Lighting, Heavy Power Lines, Sub Transmission Lines, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". According to the report, the global utility poles industry was pegged at $45.6 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $58.8 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.2% from 2019 to 2026.
Download Report Sample: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5939
Growth in the global energy consumption, rise in adoption in the telecommunication industry, and approval of steel's material profile as a green material have boosted the growth of the global utility poles market. However, increase in trend for underground wire or cables network and regulations against deforestation hamper the market growth. On the contrary, advent of composites in the utility sector is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.
Based on material, the market is segmented into concrete pole, steel pole, wooden pole, and composite pole. The concrete pole segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2026. However, the wooden pole segment dominated the global utility poles market in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the market.
Steel’s material profile is approved as a green material and the market has seen different growth perspectives thereafter. Most of the aged wooden utility poles have started to replace from steel poles due to greater benefits such as ease of installation, reliability, durability, life cycle cost, and environmental considerations. Currently, there are more than 150 utility poles are in service in North America (of which more than 70% are wooden) and around 2.5 million are getting replaced by steel poles. As a result, steel-based poles likely to have a promising future during the forecast period.
For Purchase Enquiry@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/utility-poles-market/purchase-options
Based on product, the distribution pole segment contributed for the largest share in 2018. Based on material, the concrete pole segment accounted for major market share. However, the transmission pole segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 3.6% from 2019 to 2026.
Some of the other factors driving the adoption of utility poles are the expansion of existing electricity networks, increase in electricity access rate in developing and underdeveloped countries, and the introduction of monopoles. Monopoles are the latest invention in this market, however, lack of awareness associated with them is holding the market from maximizing the growth. In addition, composite poles are also introduced in the market that is showing greater potential for the coming years. This pole type has superior properties and is lightweight as compared to other poles, due to which composite poles are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The global utility poles market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 3.6% through 2026, due to increase in demand for telecom service and rise in focus on technological advancements coupled with presence of several new players in the region. The report includes analysis of the market across other regions such as LAMEA and Europe.
Some of the major market players studied and profiled in the global utility poles market are
• Skipper Ltd.
• Valmont Industries Inc.
• El Sewedy Electric Company
• Nippon Concrete Industries Co. Ltd.
• Stella-Jones
• Hill & Smith Holdings PLC
• Pelco products Inc.
• Omega Factory
• RS Technologies Inc.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+18007925285 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn