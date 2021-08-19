Submit Release
Russia - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Russia develops 5G spectrum program for 2021

Sydney, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets.
5pt;" lang="en-AU">Telcos in Russia have continued to focus on upgrading fixed-line infrastructure, with a focus on fibre and with considerable support from the government which is keen to see faster broadband services extended into rural regions.

There has also been considerable investment in 5G, though thus far only one of the MNOs has a licence to provide commercial services. The sector is hampered by the lack of spectrum, particularly in some bands which are commonly used for 5G in most of Europe. Despite this, the main MNOs have signed a network and spectrum sharing agreement with a view to deploying 5G quickly and cost effectively.

 

