Global Energy-as-a-Service Market Size Expected to Surpass USD 106.6 Billion Value by 2026: Facts & Factors

[225+ Pages Research Report] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the Global Energy-as-a-Service Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 57.6 Billion in 2020 to reach USD 106.6 Billion by 2026, at 10.8% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2021-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Schneider Electric, General Electric, Engie, Edison, Siemens, Wendel Energy Services, Alpiq, Honeywell, Bernhard Energy Solutions and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "Energy-as-a-Service Market by Services Type (Energy Efficiency & Optimization Services, Operational & Maintenance Services, and Energy Supply Services) and By End User (Industrial and Commercial) By Region: Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026".

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global Energy-as-a-Service Market size & share expected to reach to USD 106.6 Billion by 2026 from USD 57.6 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global Energy-as-a-Service Market: Overview

Energy as a service (EaaS) is a subscription-based energy service that allows users to pay for energy without having to spend any money upfront. Third-party vendors, utility services businesses, and prospective business model disruptors delivering specialist technological, finance, or procurement solutions make up this group. The energy supply, energy consumption, technology, analytics, grid access, and tailored services are all part of Energy-as-a-Service.

Industry Major Market Players

Schneider Electric

General Electric

Engie

Edison

Siemens

Wendel Energy Services

Alpiq

Honeywell

Bernhard Energy Solutions

Veolia Entegrity,

Enel X,

Smartwatt,

EDF Renewable Energy,

Enertika,

WGL Energy,

Noresco

Johnson Controls

Orsted,

Centrica

Nelnet Renewable Energy, a new business line that provides community solar developers with complete and scalable subscriber acquisition, administration, and support services, was launched in June 2020. The company would assist solar developers in finding subscribers for their community solar projects, which would include homeowners, renters, and businesses interested in solar energy that is both accessible and cheap.

Market Dynamics

The market appears to be promising, as both large and small businesses want simple access to energy supplies through trading facilities. As a result, the regulatory authorities must take significant efforts to enhance the infrastructure in order to ensure quality and safety. Contracts for DER and energy efficiency solutions and audits are also being undertaken by major companies, adding to total growth. However, problems with deployment and integration, as well as the governance of centralized utility models, may stifle expansion. Nonetheless, the main companies are likely to benefit from the advent of pay-as-you-go and free-for-service models. The firms are concentrating on achieving effective energy installations and distribution in the commercial and residential sectors. The ability to calculate overhead input aids them in managing their energy portfolio in order to meet their objectives.

New participants are expected to benefit from the shift toward decentralized supply. The providers are concentrating their efforts on expanding their geographic reach. Smart cities, energy storage systems, and electric cars are all projected to have a favorable impact on their expansion. For instance, The WallemGroup, the leading technology-driven marine solution provider, and MAN energy solutions inked a global service agreement in July 2019. The deal covers the provision of generators, turbochargers, parts, and services to Wallem-managed vessels operating in foreign waters. The agreement covers all of the Wallem Group's offices, which are all based in Hong Kong.

Global Energy-as-a-Service Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 57.6 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 106.6 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 10.8% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players Schneider Electric, General Electric, Engie, Edison, Siemens, Wendel Energy Services, Alpiq, Honeywell, Bernhard Energy Solutions and Others Segments Covered Services Type, End-User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Energy-as-a-Service Market: Segmentation

The global Energy-as-a-Service market is fragmented based on services type, end-user, and region

The market is divided into two types of end-users: commercial and industrial. Healthcare, recreational centers, educational institutions, hotels, data centers, and other commercial entities make up the commercial component. According to the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, these businesses utilize around 19% of the energy consumed in the United States. Heating and lighting use more than half of the energy consumed by commercial buildings. With energy service implementations being required throughout worldwide regions in the business sector, the commercial segment is projected to have the highest market share and the fastest expanding market.

North America is projected to Dominate Global Energy-as-a-Service Market Growth

North America dominated the worldwide energy as a service market, with the greatest CAGR predicted during the projection period. Several utilities are pursuing energy efficiency measures in order to reduce the cost of electricity generation. Power generation from renewable sources is on the rise. The market expansion would be aided by the rising energy efficiency efforts. The government has established a number of initiatives aimed at increasing energy efficiency in the commercial and residential sectors on a wider scale. The creation of intelligent and automated buildings is on the rise. Demand-energy-response systems are offered by a number of firms. The electricity industry is attracting investment and finance from a number of public and private firms. The availability of federal and state tax incentives for energy efficiency projects is expected to drive market expansion.

Browse the full report “Energy-as-a-Service Market by Services Type (Energy Efficiency & Optimization Services, Operational & Maintenance Services, and Energy Supply Services) and By End User (Industrial and Commercial) By Region: Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026” at https://www.fnfresearch.com/energy-as-a-service-market .

The global Energy-as-a-Service market is segmented as follows:

By Services Type:

Energy Efficiency & Optimization Services

Operational & Maintenance Services

Energy Supply Services

By End-User:

Industrial

Commercial

