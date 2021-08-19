Submit Release
Dominican Republic - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Dominican Republic’s telecom sector remains calm and steady in the face of Covid-19 upheaval

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Dominican-Republic-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW


A show of stability in the face of widespread disruption is a sure sign of strength in the sector, yet the Dominican Republic remains behind most of its counterparts in the Latin American region, especially in terms of fixed-line network coverage. Mobile penetration is more on a par with the regional average, but at penetration levels of around 88% there is still ample opportunity for growth.


In terms of growth, the standout winner was once again the mobile broadband segment. The market is expected to see close to 8% growth in 2021, building further on the gains it already made in 2020 when lockdowns and work-from-home rules encouraged many people to find ways to upgrade their internet access and performance. The limited coverage of fixed-line broadband networks makes mobile the first, if not only, choice for most people in the country.



Key developments:

  • Telecom industry regulator Indotel releases 5G Auction Calendar, with selection of winners expected to be announced in September 2021.
  • National electricity distributor Empresa de Transmisión Eléctrica Dominica (ETED) instructed to open its internal fibre network to provide commercial fixed broadband services.
  • $115 million loan provided by the Inter-American Development Bank to the Dominican Republic to help finance broadband infrastructure projects in under-served parts of the country.
  • This report includes the regulator's market data reports and telcos' financial and operating data updates to Q1 2021, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of Covid-19 on the telecoms sector, and other recent market developments.


Companies mentioned in this report:


Claro Dominicana (América Móvil); Altice Dominicana; Orange Dominica; Tricom; Viva (Trilogy Dominicana); Centennial Dominicana; BEC-Tel; Wind Telecom; Onemax.


Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Dominican-Republic-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW


