Closing of 41st SADC Summit: A Call to Respond to the Ravaging Impacts of COVID-19 in the Region

The theme of this year’s Summit, “Bolstering Productive Capacities in the face of COVID-19 Pandemic for Sustained, Inclusive, Economic and Industrial Transformation,” is a call on all of us to respond pragmatically and proactively to the ravaging impacts of COVID-19 on the socio- economic situation in the region.

This was the gist of the remarks of the President of the Republic of Malawi and Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, during the closing session of the 41st Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government, held today, at Bingu International Convention Centre, Lilongwe Malawi.

President Chakwera pointed out that the Summit has been constructive and progressive towards shared goals of regional integration and economic cooperation. It is time, he said, to rebuild and recapacitate productive resources and to fully unleash our peoples’ entrepreneurial capabilities while achieving structural and industrial transformation.

He further spoke of the importance of industrialisation, diversification to value added manufactured products and digitalisation amid the pandemic adding that the SADC Industrialization Strategy and Roadmap is key to making this a reality.

The President underlined that the region is peaceful, secure, and stable, thanks to the solidarity and vigilance while emphasising that the Summit's decision for the United Republic of Tanzania to host the Regional Counter Terrorism Centre under the SADC Regional Counter Terrorism Strategy and Action Plan is a step in the right direction.

President Chakwera also expressed gratitude to the Outgoing SADC Executive Secretary, Dr. Stergomena Lawrence Tax and extended congratulations to Mr. Elias Mpedi Magosi of the Republic of Botswana on his appointment to the position of SADC Executive Secretary. He looks forward to working closely with the latter for the implementation of the 2020-30 Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) and SADC Vision 2050.

He reiterated his Government’s commitment to the full implementation of the Summit Decisions towards the creation of a SADC that is peaceful and free, inclusive and united, productive and competitive, industrialised and prosperous, as well as strong and just.