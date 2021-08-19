Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts Hosts Scott Frost on “The Nebraska Way” Podcast

LINCOLN – Recently, Governor Ricketts released the 24th episode of “The Nebraska Way” featuring Scott Frost, head football coach for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. During the episode, Frost discusses growing up in Nebraska, his return to Nebraska to coach, and opportunities on the horizon for the Huskers.

Scott Frost was born in Lincoln and starred as an athlete at Wood River High School in the early 1990s. He played quarterback at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, leading the Huskers to the national championship during his senior season. He graduated from UNL with a degree in finance in 1997.

Frost transitioned to defense in the National Football League, playing safety for six years. He embarked on a coaching career as a graduate assistant at Kansas State in 2006, followed by two successful years as a defensive coach at Northern Iowa. He then headed to the West Coast, where he was an offensive assistant coach at the University of Oregon for seven years.

In 2016, he took over as head coach of the University of Central Florida (UCF). The season before his arrival, UCF had gone winless (0-12). In 2017—only his second year at UCF—Frost led his team to an undefeated season (13-0), culminating in a victory over Auburn in the Peach Bowl. He was named the Associated Press Coach of the Year for orchestrating the remarkable turnaround at Central Florida. In 2018, Frost returned to Nebraska to coach the Cornhuskers.

