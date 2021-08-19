Global Fatty Acids Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Fatty Acids Market 2021-2030

Fatty Acids Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Fatty Acids Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Unsaturated Fatty Acids, Saturated Fatty Acids), By End Use Industry (Household, Cosmetics, And Personal Care, Soap And Detergent, Oilfield, Rubber And Plastic, Lubricants, Other End-User Industries), By Form (Oil, Capsule, Syrup, Powder), By Source (Vegetable Oils, Marine, Nuts And Seeds, Soy And Soy Products), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the fatty acids market is expected to grow from $1.07 trillion in 2020 to $1.19 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.23 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 1%. The fatty acids market is being driven by the rising demand for cosmetics and personal care products.

The fatty acids market consists of sales of fatty acids and related services. Fatty acids act as energy for muscles, heart and other organs as building blocks for fats in the human body and also as an agent that manages inflammation in the body. Fatty acids comprise of a straight chain of an even number of carbon atoms with hydrogen atoms along the length of the chain and at one end of the chain and a carboxyl group (-COOH) at the other end.

Trends In The Global Fatty Acids Market

Omega fatty acid supplements are increasingly being used due to rising consciousness regarding health. Omega fatty acids are present extensively in fish oils and are vital ingredients to the human body. Omega-3 supplements can help relieve rheumatoid arthritis symptoms and can also be used as dietary supplements or medicinal supplements. Use of Omega-3 fatty acids and Omega-6 fatty acids help to combat diseases and improve cardiovascular health, promote healthy metabolism, reduce pain and inflammation in joints, increase optimal brain function, etc. According to the ‘World Health Organization’ (WHO), 17.9 million people in the world die every year due to cardiovascular diseases. Therefore, rising consciousness regarding health, especially for heart diseases is expected to drive the market for fatty acids.

Global Fatty Acids Market Segments:

The global fatty acids market is further segmented based on product type, end use industry, form, source and geography.

By Product Type: Unsaturated Fatty Acids, Saturated Fatty Acids

By End Use Industry: Household, Cosmetics, and Personal Care, Soap and Detergent, Oilfield, Rubber and Plastic, Lubricants, Other End-User Industries

By Form: Oil, Capsule, Syrup, Powder

By Source: Vegetable Oils, Marine, Nuts and Seeds, Soy and Soy Products

By Geography: The global fatty acids market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Fatty Acids Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides fatty acids market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global fatty acids market, fatty acids market share, fatty acids market players, fatty acids market segments and geographies, fatty acids market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The fatty acids market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Fatty Acids Market Organizations Covered: BASF SE, FMC Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Koninklijke Dsm Nv, Enzymotec Ltd., Croda International Plc, Omega Protein Corporation, Aker Biomarine As, Polaris Nutritional Lipids, Cargill, Incorporated, Akzo Nobel, Arizona Chemicals, Ashland Inc., Eastman Chemical, Oleon N.V., Godrej Industries, Colgate-Palmolive Ltd, Vantage Oleochemicals, Wujiang Jinyu Lanolin Co., Ltd, Ferro Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

