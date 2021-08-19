Surrogacy Market Size is Anticipated to Reach a Valuation of $201.40 Million by 2025 at 6.1% CAGR

Surrogacy Market

It presents a quantitative analysis of the surrogacy market from 2015 to 2025 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Surrogacy Market by Type (Gestational Surrogacy and Traditional Surrogacy) and Technology (IVF with ICSI, IVF without ICSI, and IUI): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016–2025” — Kavita Joshi, Apoorva Srivastava , Onkar Sumant