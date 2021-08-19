Air Heating Appliance Market Expected to Reach $16.8 Billion by 2027
Air Heating Appliance Market Detailed Analysis of Current and Future Industry Figures till 2027PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global air heating appliance market size was valued at $12.5 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $16.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.
The increase in urbanization & industrialization in emerging countries such as India, China, the U.S., and others drives the demand for the air heating appliance market. In addition, stringent regulations considering the environmental norms have enforced various commercial organizations and industries to install heating equipment in their operating areas.
Leading Players:
The key players profiled in the air heating appliance market report include Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Daikin Industries, Ltd, Danfoss A/S, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, Ingersoll-Rand Plc, Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Vaillant Group.
Global Market Segments
By Type
• Space Heating Appliance
• Water Heating Appliance
By Fuel Type
• Gas Powered Heating Appliance
• Oil Powered Heating Appliance
• Electricity Powered Heating Appliance
• Solar Energy Powered Heating Appliance
Key Findings Of The Study:
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging air heating appliance market trends and dynamics.
• Depending on type, the space heating appliance segment dominated the air heating appliance market, in terms of revenue in 2019 and is projected to
grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.
• By end user, the residential segment registered highest revenue in 2019.
• Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.
• The key players within the air heating appliance market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand
the competitive outlook of the air heating appliance industry.
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the market.
• In-depth air heating appliance market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.
Why To Select This Report:
• Complete analysis on market dynamics, market status and competitive air heating appliance view is offered.
• Forecast Global Precast construction Industry trends will present the market drivers, constraints and growth opportunities.
• The five-year forecast view shows how the market is expected to grow in coming years.
• All vital Global air heating appliance Industry verticals are presented in this study like Product Type, Applications and Geographical Regions.
