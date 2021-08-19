Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (18 August 2021)
Tests Conducted Today: 10,299 In the last 7 days: 71,958 Cumulatively: 2,260,839
Hospitalized New: 18 In the last 7 days: 109 Critical Cases: 36
Deaths Today: 3 In the last 7 days: 60 Cumulatively: 980
Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 635 (6.2%) In the last 7 days: 3,475 (4.8%)
Recovered Today: 7 In the last 7 days: 76
Vaccinated 1st dose today: 9,768 First dose: 961,563 Both doses: 397,500Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.