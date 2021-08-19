Differently Abled Entrepreneur Collette Divitto Shows What She's Made Of in New TV Show Born For Business

Collette Divitto on Born for Business

Collette Divitto's love for business will be on full display in the TV show Born for Business, airing on Peacock and Crave networks on August 23.

After years of rejection, I would not give up and let people bring me down. I always said I deserve the best for me, so I thought it was going to be up to me to make it happen.” — Collette Divitto