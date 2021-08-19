Schwalb Builders to Homeowners: These 2022 Bathroom Trends are a Must-See
The trends include exciting new materials and styles.DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Schwalb Builders is pleased to announce a thrilling change to the upcoming 2022 bathroom remodeling season, with natural materials and themed styles taking center stage.
Schwalb Builders is a home renovation company located in Denver, Colorado. Since inception 15 years ago, the company has worked on countless renovation projects, including full house remodeling, full-service remodeling, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, and more. Schwalb Builder’s fully equipped and experienced team consistently delivers high-quality workmanship that excels in care and precision.
As Schwalb Builders is a well-known and trusted source for Coloradoans looking to remodel their spaces, the company has released its latest article that discusses modern bathroom design ideas in 2022. The article provides readers with vibrant photos and detailed notes about the latest bathroom remodeling trends that will certainly excite and inspire those wishing to make updates and changes to their spaces.
“The bathroom is one of the rooms in our homes that has changed the most over the last few years,” says Sean Schwalb, founder of Schwalb Builders. “We are no longer limited to cold colours and austerity and, in bathrooms, new materials ooze warmth and create a cozy feeling. What's more, bathroom design has become extremely functionable. The days of tiny bathrooms with just enough space for a basin and toilet are long gone.”
In the well-researched article, readers will find a host of valuable and inspirational information about modern bathroom design ideas in 2022, including:
• Different color schemes for large bathrooms
• Various styles, including Scandinavian style bathrooms, minimalist bathrooms, vintage-style spaces, and free-standing bathtubs
• Natural materials for bathrooms
• Shower cabins
• Lighting trends and fixtures
• Washing machines and designs
• And so much more!
For more information about Schwalb Builders, please visit https://www.schwalbbuilders.com/.
About Schwalb Builders
Schwalb Builders is a full home remodeling company with over 15 years of experience in the industry. With more than 100 annual projects, the company’s extensive portfolio, 5-star customer service rating, and A+ BBB rating has catapulted the company to the top of the most sought-after remodeling services in Colorado.
Sean Schwalb
Schwalb Builders
+1 303-357-9717
info@schwalbbuilders.com