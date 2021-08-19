Embark on Your Journey to Success

“10 Ways to Become Your Best Version” is an upcoming book written by Latania Johnson, scheduled for Q3 2021 Publication.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- 10 Ways to Become Your Best Version reveals ten easy steps for struggling people to make it big in their life and overcome the hindrance and the hurdles put in their way by life and society. The author paints a perfect guideline of success on the canvas of life, painted by the colors of personal experience and struggles.The to-be-launched book provides a code of life to everyone struggling to make it big in their life. The book, when released, will provide a complete guideline to anyone looking to unleash their hidden potential and find their way to success.“The trick to living life the best way is to love what you have right now and stop focusing on what you might not have in the future.” - Latania Johnson About the AuthorLatania Johnson, the author of Ten Ways to Become Your Best Version, was born on September 7th, 1981. From being a cashier to Alpha Gyros to supervising more than 269 employees to running her own enterprise, Latania has worked her way through the ladder of life and achieved success at every step. Latania does an incredible job in providing self-help and a semblance of self-motivation to all the struggling people.