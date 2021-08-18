PARIS – TxDOT personnel and its local agency partners will conduct three child passenger safety events in August and September 2021 at three different locations in Northeast Texas.

The dates, times and locations of these events are: Aug. 26, 9 a.m. to Noon, 421 East Industrial Drive, Sulphur Springs; Sept. 3, 1 to 4 p.m., Mt. Vernon Fire Department (330 Hwy. 37); and Sept. 24, 1 to 4 p.m., pavilion adjacent to Clarksville City Hall (800 West Main). TxDOT personnel and representatives from partnering agencies will be on hand to help parents evaluate their current child passenger seats and other safety factors.

“Parents can come by with their vehicle, child and car seat, and we will help them make sure their seat is safe and installed correctly,” said Monica Yates, TxDOT traffic funding specialist based in Paris. “We also need to know your child’s weight and height, so please bring that info with you.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, three out of four child passenger seats are not properly installed. Common child safety seat errors include: installing the seat too loosely; putting the harness straps through the wrong slots; leaving harness straps too loose; positioning the chest clip incorrectly; and using the wrong seat belt path.

Drivers should refer to their specific car seat manufacturer’s manual for instructions on how to install a safety seat. The vehicle owner’s manual also includes information on the proper placement of car seats and proper use of the seat belt or LATCH system.

More information on these events and child passenger safety is available by calling Yates at (903) 737-9292.