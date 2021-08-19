Leading Mirror Manufacturer Upland Oaks Set Sights on European Expansion
We are very excited to offer our range of beautifully designed and expertly crafted mirrors to customers on the other side of the pond and we aim to have this option live by the end of the year.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh from its recent move into the Canadian market, contemporary and chic mirror designer and manufacturer, Upland Oaks, has now set its sights on further expansion by offering its beautiful products to European and UK customers. This continued growth is emphasized further with an all-new website, specifically designed to enhance the user experience with a fresh new look.
— Gavin Harms, CEO of Upland Oaks
When it comes to transforming your interior, mirrors are one of the most effective additions to any home. From helping to brighten up a room to creating an increased sense of space, mirrors play an important role in any interior design.
Upland Oaks is the innovative interior design solution that has been created to provide the highest quality and beautifully crafted mirrors at an affordable price. Established in 2015 by Gavin Harms, the company was formed with the ambition to pay homage to the Scandinavian minimalist heritage through collaboration with leading designers and artists.
Gavin launched the brand after becoming frustrated with the lack of options for homeowners seeking elevated design at a reasonable price. Working with some of the world’s leading designers, the first collection of mirrors was created, allowing homeowners to make a truly unique interior without having to break the bank.
Since that time, Upland Oaks has steadily grown, with over 20,000 customers now utilizing their products across the United States. Each collection is created through collaboration with designers who share the same ethos as Gavin and his team, ensuring customers are able to enjoy truly unique solutions that expertly blend traditional style with innovative new design.
Focusing on human-centered design, Upland Oaks prides itself on delivering the very best craftsmanship and customer service. It is this people-first approach that has seen the brand enjoy continued growth over the last six years, and earlier this year, the company expanded its reach outside of the United States for the first time, offering its range of beautiful mirrors to customers living in Canada.
This move has proven to be an immediate success for Upland Oaks, with homeowners and interior designers across Canada choosing the company’s Nordic-inspired range of mirrors for their properties.
Now, the innovative brand is setting its sights on taking its stunning range of mirrors even further. After the popularity of the Canadian move, Upland Oaks will now be moving into Europe and the United Kingdom, setting up a distribution network to cover the entire region by the end of 2021.
In addition to the expansion into new regions, Upland Oaks has also recently launched a brand new website for customers. The newly designed website has been created to better reflect the company’s core values, offering consumers a beautifully minimalist design alongside easy navigation, ensuring they can clearly see the current collections.
Gavin Harms, Owner and Founder of Upland Oaks, said, “The last year has been significantly challenging for everyone, but despite the challenges thrown up by the pandemic, we have been fortunate enough to continue growing, and earlier this year we made our first move into Canada.
The response has been incredible and it has really spurred us on, which is why we now have plans to take that growth even further with a move into Europe and the UK. This is another big challenge for our team, but we are very excited to offer our range of beautifully designed and expertly crafted mirrors to customers on the other side of the pond and we aim to have this option live by the end of the year.”
For more information on Upland Oaks, visit https://uplandoaks.com/.
