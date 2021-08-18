Statement on release of body camera video and ongoing investigation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Statement from the Rhode Island Office of the Attorney General on the release of body camera video and ongoing investigation into an incident involving the arrest of three juveniles on July 9, 2021:

"Consistent with Office policy and guidance from the Supreme Court Ethics Advisory Panel, we today authorized the release of Providence Police body-worn camera footage from an incident involving the arrest of three juveniles on July 9, 2021, in response to a public records request under the Access to Public Records Act. That authorization was given now that the investigation is substantially complete, that is, all witnesses to the incident that were available to the investigative team have been interviewed. Those witness interviews were concluded yesterday, August 17, 2021. Consistent with Office policy, the Supreme Court Ethics Advisory Panel Opinion, and our obligations as prosecutors under the Rhode Island Rules of Professional Conduct, this Office cannot comment at this time on the content of the body-worn camera footage.

"While those witnesses to the incident available to investigators have been interviewed, the investigation and evaluation of the evidence gained to date by this Office, the Rhode Island State Police and the Providence Police Department continues. We also remain in contact with our federal counterparts at the United States Attorney's Office.

"We appreciate the continued public interest in this incident and will share additional information with the public as soon as we are prepared and permitted to do so."

