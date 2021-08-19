Pledge and Harmony Announce Partnership
Together with Harmony, we can provide a highly secure, fast, and low-cost Defi lending solution to the crypto community.”PALO ALTO, CA, USA, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Committed to being the leading crypto-asset lending platform, Pledge is thrilled to announce they have signed a partnership deal with Harmony. We anticipate that Pledge will be running on Harmony natively.
— Tony Y. Chan, CEO of Pledge
Today, Pledge has announced it has entered a partnership with Harmony, an open and fast blockchain. The partnership, according to Pledge, will allow its community members to take advantage of Harmony’s fast consensus with 2-second transaction finality and low gas fees.
“Pledge has been running on BSC testnet, now it’s time for Pledge to run natively on Harmony with faster confirmation,” said Dr. Stephen Tse, CEO of Harmony. “We welcome Pledge community members to Harmony and be part of the Harmony ecosystem.”
The partnership deal between Pledge and Harmony will serve as a way to allow Pledge members to try different chains such as Harmony. Both parties assure that they will build on each other's strength and join in their co-marketing efforts for cross-promotion.
Excited about the partnership deal, Tony Y. Chan, CEO of Pledge, said, "Harmony is one of the best Layer 1 protocols with over 1000+ nodes. Together with Harmony, we can provide a highly secure, fast, and low-cost Defi lending solution to the crypto community.”
Pledge and Harmony are creating a one-stop-shop for everyone interested in blockchain and decentralized finance (Defi) technologies. For further inquiries on the partnership and other activities by Pledge, send an email to support@pledger.finance.
About Pledge
Pledge aims to be the crypto-asset lending platform for all. Unlike most available lending protocols, Pledge won’t be focused on crypto traders borrowing digital assets in real-time for day trading. Instead, Pledge answers the need for longer-term financing, mainly serving crypto-asset holders to diversify their portfolios with non-crypto assets.
For more information, please visit www.pledger.finance.
About HARMONY
Harmony is your open platform for assets, collectibles, identity, governance. They are an open and fast blockchain. Their mainnet runs Ethereum applications with 2-second transaction finality and 1000 times lower fees. Harmony’s secure bridges offer cross-chain asset transfers with Ethereum, Binance, and other chains. Build on Harmony, bridge to all chains. Be the ONE bridge to All.
For more information, please visit www.harmony.one.
Tony Y. Chan
Pledge
+1 415-644-8999
support@pledger.finance