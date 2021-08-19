Jeffrey Small of Arbor Financial Emphasizes in TV Interview That Now May Be the Best Time to Buy Bitcoin

MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, USA, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeffrey Small, co-host of NewsmaxTV’s The Income Generation with host David J. Scranton, recently emphasized during a show that now may be the right time to buy the cryptocurrency bitcoin—a view shared by their special guest, options trader Jon Najarian.

Najarian, who co-authored the book Follow the Smart Money, explained during the show that China recently cracked down on any cryptocurrency mining operations taking place in the nation. As a result, miners opted to leave the country and sold bitcoin to cover the costs of making such a transition. This caused bitcoin to trade below $29,000 during the summer, according to Najarian during the interview.

According to Small, the author of Amazon bestseller Turning Financial Planning Right-Side Up, the hit that bitcoin recently took adversely impacts the average investor.

Chinese officials may still continue to discourage cryptocurrency mining, as this decentralized finance system poses a threat to their yuan currency, according to Najarian. However, Najarian said he believes that bitcoin will survive this, and this will demonstrate to the world that bitcoin cannot be stopped—even by the most totalitarian of governments.

In light of this, Small emphasized that now may be the right time to buy bitcoin—while it is in a declining state. In fact, Najarian, who is also the co-founder of MarketRebellion.com, asserted during the interview that he did just that, in addition to purchasing Ether, another type of cryptocurrency.

About Jeffrey Small

In addition to serving as the co-host of The Income Generation and authoring his highly rated book author, Jeffrey Small is a Retirement Income Store Brand Ambassador.

As an ambassador, Small assists everyday Americans in tapping into fixed-income strategies that can help them to establish streams of renewable income at any age. Through these strategies, which only wealthy people were able to access previously, the average investor can preserve their hard-earned wealth even during times of economic uncertainty, according to Small.

