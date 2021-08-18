Black Owned Businesses Receive Post Pandemic Relief from ‘Boss Talk’ Experts

Boss Talk Expo Alexis Evans Boss Talk Expo MYMR Tour

Make your mark or someone else will.” — Alexis Evans, Powerbroker

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pandemic took a bite out of small businesses, but resilient Black-owned establishments are fighting back. According to Forbes magazine, 1 out of 2 Black-owned companies closed its doors in 2020, but one global event is breathing new life into the industry. Introducing the Boss Talk Expo, whose mission is to revitalize and revive the Black-owned business sector. The power packed, one day events teach entrepreneurs to "Make your mark!"

The Boss Talk Expo, the brainchild of top networker Alexis Evans, a.k.a. Da Mademoiselle. This sought-after speaker with a solid gold Rolodex is known for its ability to connect corporations and resources. She has helped over 500 companies create successful alliances to soar into the stratosphere. Alexis, a transformative coach, and well-known mover and shaker are giving business owners a well-deserved shot in the arm through this traveling expo. The Fort Lauderdale native and Woman on the Move Honoree by the Lauderhill Chamber of Commerce specializes in making divine associations by pairing the right companies with a counterpart that can help them grow.

To that end, Alexis has carefully curated a unique group of gifted speakers who will sow into the lives of professionals. The lineup for the MYMR Tour includes notables like media personality Leslie Marie Moseley of HGTV fame, communications specialist Brooke Crawford and World-Class Conversations Expert Dr. Laquisha Williams to help attendees get into the flow of the new economy. The roster is chock full of talented entrepreneurs ready and able to help employers bounce back.

The traveling event will touch down in the Peach State with a Set it Off Brunch in the ATL, followed by a Blazer and Blue Jean Brunch in the Big H and a World Class Brunch in Fort Lauderdale. From Atlanta to Houston to Fort Lauderdale, Alexis and her team are making a difference in the lives of everyday small businesses looking to build a relationship to reach the next level of success. Each event will be hosted by the one and only Bryant Bee in Atlanta, Stephen Smith in Florida, and DJ Lovelee rocks the house with the latest musical selections to keep the energy flowing through the day.

Alexis encourages emerging entrepreneurs to grab a ticket today. This network of connects has produced members who were featured in Essence, Forbes, and Black Enterprise. This premier event is poised to establish networking hubs to expand your reach and influence through strategic alliances.

This Boss Talk Expo is opening doors for Black-owned businesses all over the country.

For more information about the Boss Talk Expo contact Alexis Evans at info@bosstalkexpo.com.