DOH NEWS RELEASE: New DOH program expands free COVID-19 testing

Newsroom Posted on Aug 18, 2021 in Latest News

Testing available at 7 neighbor island sites; Expected to expand to O‘ahu

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) is expanding its network of free COVID-19 community testing through a partnership with the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii Consortium and independent pharmacies across the state.

The program is rolling out at locations on Hawaiʻi Island, Kauaʻi, Maui, Lanaʻi and Molokaʻi. Click here for a list of participating pharmacies.

“DOH is working to make free testing available all across the state, especially as demand remains high,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char. “This program immediately increases access to free testing for neighbor island residents. We continue to urge Hawaiʻi residents to use all the tools available to them to stop this surge and protect themselves and their families.”

“We are truly thankful to our community partners,” said Glen Hayashida, President & CEO of the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii. “The combination of having a comprehensive range of testing from the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii Consortium and easy access to vaccinations from the Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network is a major weapon in our battle against this pandemic as we fight to save lives and keep communities open and accessible.”

Pre-registration at PreventCOVIDHI.com is recommended. Testing sites offer PCR mid-turbinate testing. Results are expected to be provided the same day via email.

Many sites also offer COVID-19 vaccinations. The program is expected to expand to pharmacies on Oʻahu.

This program augments Hawaii’s network of free community testing. A list of testing options is available at HawaiiCOVID19.com/testing.

# # #