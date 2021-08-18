Submit Release
News Search

There were 616 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,399 in the last 365 days.

DOH NEWS RELEASE: New DOH program expands free COVID-19 testing

Posted on Aug 18, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

Testing available at 7 neighbor island sites; Expected to expand to O‘ahu

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) is expanding its network of free COVID-19 community testing through a partnership with the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii Consortium and independent pharmacies across the state.

The program is rolling out at locations on Hawaiʻi Island, Kauaʻi, Maui, Lanaʻi and Molokaʻi. Click here for a list of participating pharmacies.

“DOH is working to make free testing available all across the state, especially as demand remains high,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char. “This program immediately increases access to free testing for neighbor island residents. We continue to urge Hawaiʻi residents to use all the tools available to them to stop this surge and protect themselves and their families.”

“We are truly thankful to our community partners,” said Glen Hayashida, President & CEO of the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii. “The combination of having a comprehensive range of testing from the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii Consortium and easy access to vaccinations from the Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network is a major weapon in our battle against this pandemic as we fight to save lives and keep communities open and accessible.”

Pre-registration at PreventCOVIDHI.com is recommended. Testing sites offer PCR mid-turbinate testing. Results are expected to be provided the same day via email.

Many sites also offer COVID-19 vaccinations. The program is expected to expand to pharmacies on Oʻahu.

This program augments Hawaii’s network of free community testing. A list of testing options is available at HawaiiCOVID19.com/testing.

 

# # #

You just read:

DOH NEWS RELEASE: New DOH program expands free COVID-19 testing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.