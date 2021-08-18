Geoff Creaghan Supports Kids in Tech to Help Empower the Next Generation of Innovators and Leaders
TAMPA BAY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geoff Creaghan – a renowned education thought leader and director of Cloudworks North American Higher Education practice – is proud to offer his support to Kids in Tech, a world-class non-profit that aims to empower the next generation of innovators and leaders in the United States.
Kids in Tech is a Massachusetts-based non-profit organization that was formed to excite, educate, and empower children with skills and confidence in technology through innovative and interactive afterschool programs. The program works almost overwhelmingly with disadvantaged youths and its impact is already making waves across the United States: over 90% of program participants report having an increased knowledge, interest, and skillset in STEM fields.
“On a daily basis, I see firsthand just how impactful technology can be, not only in education, but in the business sector,” Geoff says, “That’s why what Kids in Tech is doing is so vitally important. Not only are they providing at-risk youths with tools and skills that they can use in their lives today; they are also shaping their future educational opportunities, career outcomes, and livelihoods. This is education at its best, and I urge friends, colleagues, and the public to support Kids in Tech and other, similar programs.”
To learn more about Geoff Creaghan, click here.
Media Relations
Kids in Tech is a Massachusetts-based non-profit organization that was formed to excite, educate, and empower children with skills and confidence in technology through innovative and interactive afterschool programs. The program works almost overwhelmingly with disadvantaged youths and its impact is already making waves across the United States: over 90% of program participants report having an increased knowledge, interest, and skillset in STEM fields.
“On a daily basis, I see firsthand just how impactful technology can be, not only in education, but in the business sector,” Geoff says, “That’s why what Kids in Tech is doing is so vitally important. Not only are they providing at-risk youths with tools and skills that they can use in their lives today; they are also shaping their future educational opportunities, career outcomes, and livelihoods. This is education at its best, and I urge friends, colleagues, and the public to support Kids in Tech and other, similar programs.”
To learn more about Geoff Creaghan, click here.
Media Relations
Geoff Creaghan
+1 727-263-7939
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn