New Book - Good Money Habits In 17 Minutes Per Day - Helps Improve Financial Literacy and Wellness
Americans spend about two minutes daily on money matters and over two hours on social media. A new book helps consumers improve their financial literacy.
Americans need more money time! They are not spending enough time learning about money. By spending just 17 minutes per day they can positively change their financial lives.”VERO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Good money habits drive financial success and wellness. But survey after survey reports that Americans of all ages have poor money skills and low levels of personal finance knowledge along with high levels of money related anxiety. They lack formal education and training in money matters. At the same time consumers are using their limited time to consult Tik-Tok, YouTube and other social media outlets for money questions and knowledge. These households have also just experienced a once in a century pandemic that has reset how they value and approach money.
— Harry N. Stout
Now is the perfect time for time starved individuals to improve their money skills and knowledge. They need to make learning about personal financial matters a higher priority. A new book from personal finance thought leader and published author Harry N. Stout is now available to help do just that. Good Money Habits in 17 Minutes Per Day or the “Little Green Money Book” provides the structure and framework to accomplish this.
Stout has taken his over 30 years of experience in personal finance and created a simplified book to aid readers in their quest for money knowledge. He asks readers to dedicate two hours per week or 17 minutes per day to money matters. Given that most people spend over two and one-half hours using social media this is quite achievable.
The book simplifies the complex world of personal finance and distills it into an easy-to-understand discussion of what money habits and knowledge are needed to achieve basic financial security. The book presents the actions and resources readers can take to rapidly improve their financial situation.
Good Money Habits in 17 Minutes Per Day covers:
* The Pandemic Money Reset – Values, Spending and Priorities
* The Financial Stages of Life
Adulting – To Age 30
Striving – Ages 31 to 70
Fulfilling- Over Age 70
* The Six Building Blocks to Financial Security, including:
Determining Where You Stand
Rethinking Financial Values
Improving Financial Knowledge
Focusing Your Money Mindset
Developing Your Cash Plan
Improving Your Money Habits
* Must Do Money Actions for All Stages of Life to Improve Money Habits
The book can be ordered at financialverse.com/gmh and through Amazon and major national book distributors. $9.99 print and $3.99 eBook.
Harry N. Stout is a published author and former senior executive for several of the nation's largest financial services companies. He is a past director of the National Association for Fixed Annuities (NAFA), the Life Insurance Marketing and Research Association (LIMRA), the Financial Services Council of Australia and the Insurance Marketplace Standards Association.
He has over thirty years of practical experience in all aspects of personal finance. A certified public accountant by training, he has industry experience in the U.S. and abroad. He is acknowledged as a national personal finance thought leader and has written for numerous financial publications and participated in national media of all types.
Stout is available for interviews and can create byline articles on request. To reach out to Stout for more information please send an email to info@financialverse.com. Also, please visit www.financialverse.com for more information about Stout and subscribe to his free weekly MoneySavers blog at www.financialverse.com/blog.
