CONSUMER ALERT: Attorney General Moody Warns of Charity Scams Related to Disaster-Struck Haiti

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “It is harrowing to hear the news reports of the devastation that our neighbors in Haiti are currently enduring. With the aftermath of Tropical Storm Grace wreaking havoc on Haitians, some efforts to recover from the earthquake are being stalled. I encourage generous Floridians to help provide support; but watch out for fake charities trying to exploit the tragedy to steal money.”

International tragedies can attract scammers who create fake charities posing as organizations dedicated to helping the afflicted. The money raised could go straight into the pockets of scammers instead of helping those in need.

Floridians eager to help with the recovery efforts in Haiti should follow these tips before donating: