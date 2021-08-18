Interim Report of the Providence County Grand Jury (Reported August 5, 2021)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Robert Leeming (age 46) Middletown, R.I. P1-2021-2446ADV

On August 5, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Robert Leeming with one count of first-degree domestic sexual assault; 13 counts of simple domestic assault, third offense; two counts of breaking and entering; four counts of domestic strangulation; one count of refusing to relinquish a telephone line; and one count of domestic assault with a dangerous weapon.

The alleged acts occurred in the town of Cumberland on diverse dates between March 1, 2020, and March 30, 2021. The Cumberland Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on August 25, 2021, in Providence County Superior Court.

Matthew Zowasky (age 31) Providence, R.I. P1-2021-2447ADV

On August 5, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Matthew Zowasky with one count of domestic assault with a dangerous weapon in a dwelling, one count of assault with the intent to murder, three counts of domestic assault and battery, serious bodily injury resulting, and one count of domestic assault with a dangerous weapon.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Pawtucket sometime on May 2, 2021. The Pawtucket Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on August 25, 2021, in Providence County Superior Court.

Richard Hernandez (age 20) Providence, R.I. P1-2021-2448A

On August 5, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Richard Hernandez with one count of first-degree child molestation and one count of second-degree child molestation.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence on diverse dates between November 15, 2016, and November 15, 2018. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on August 25, 2021, in Providence County Superior Court.

