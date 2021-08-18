Binamon will Release its First Play to Earn Game on August 28th, 2021, with Sights set on Dethroning Axies Infinity

Binamon have announced their first play-to-earn game on August 28th, 2021. With much anticipation in the market and Binamon NFTs selling for $50k, the project looks set to break records.

/EIN News/ -- Road Town, BVI, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Binamon is the gem that the crypto world was waiting for in the play to earn section - A new play to earn that combines big earnings with a focus on quality. On August 28th, Binamon will launch their amazing new game which will be simple and rewarding for users to play. The company expects to reach millions of players around the world.

Important influencers around the world have already tested the game and have given a rating of 8.5/10, for a blockchain game this rating places the game at the level of Axies Infinity but with a market cap of $15,000,000 USD.

Earning While Playing - Enabling the Next Generation of Gaming

Lots of users have already started with the play to earn fever, where they can earn between 5 and 90 dollars a day by playing video games - something amazing allowed only by blockchain technology. Binamon ’s game combines adventure, speed and ability in an engaging road where the player has to kill monsters. Each monster is destroyed using a determined element combination. When a monster dies the player receives a reward, and these rewards can be swapped into real money, with players will be earning better and more rewards as they progress further in the game.

To be able to play, the gamer must have a monster NFT. As opposed to Axies, the amount of circulating Binamon is very low, because every time an NTF is created those tokens are burned, and the fixed supply of the currency keeps the rarity high.

BMON Token - Deflationary, Value Creation at an Instant

Currently more than half of NFTs have been created, so by a deflationary system the long term value of BMON token and NFTs is predicted to increase. Some NFTs in the Binamon universe have been sold for over 50,000 dollars, and this is due to the fact that more powerful monsters generate better rewards to their owners.

Doubtlessly, this is the perfect combination between fun and earning, and looks to be the game the market was waiting for. Created fully in Unreal Engine, associated with one of the most important video game companies of Europe, Catness Game Studios, the first game of Binamon’s Metaverse looks set to break records this bull run.

