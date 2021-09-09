Innovation Medical Group Selects SnapshotNIR to Visualize Wound Healing in Advanced Wound Care

SnapshotNIR is easy-to-use technology that helps aid in our clinical decision-making and speed healing.” — Dr. Doug Toole, Innovation Medical Group

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent Imaging is pleased to announce that Innovation Medical Group (formerly Utah Foot and Ankle), in Salt Lake City, Utah, has selected SnapshotNIR as a standard of care throughout their clinical network.

Innovation Medical Group provides unique, advanced wound therapy for a wide variety of foot and ankle conditions including diabetic foot and wound care. SnapshotNIR provides physicians at their clinics the ability to conduct rapid wound assessments, allowing for more accurate healing trajectory predictions, the potential to mitigate risks early and improve clinical outcomes. SnapshotNIR provides a tracked and documented assessment of tissue viability and wound healing, supporting the responsible use of appropriate advanced wound care modalities and monitoring the therapeutic benefit.

“Understanding the wound is the first step to healing,” states Dr. Doug Toole. “Tissue oxygenation values are not detectable through the unaided eye or with traditional perfusion imaging. This is where SnapshotNIR comes in. This easy-to-use technology helps aid in our clinical decision-making and speed healing.”

“The captured images on SnapshotNIR can help clinicians distinguish between wounds that are sufficiently oxygenated and will heal over time, and those which are not sufficiently oxygenated and will require more aggressive interventions,” says Kent Imaging’s CEO, Pierre Lemire. “Standardizing oxygenation imaging as part of the workflow throughout the Innovation Medical Group will help to improve outcomes and reduce complications for many patients. We couldn’t be more pleased to be part of this advancement in the centers’ medical care.”

About Kent Imaging Inc.

Kent Imaging (kentimaging.com), located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a leading innovator of medical technology, who designs, manufactures, and markets imaging technology for wound care, limb preservation, and surgical care. Kent holds multiple patents in oxygen imaging technology and continues to provide innovative and advanced diagnostic imaging solutions to healthcare systems nationally and internationally.

About Innovation Medical Group

Innovation Medical Group in Utah provides unique, non-invasive treatments for a wide variety of foot and ankle conditions including innovative wound care and diabetic foot complications. They offer a variety of treatments and numerous laser therapy alternatives to surgery.