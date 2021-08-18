Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Report 2021-2031 : Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has launched a new report Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Report 2021-2031: Forecasts by Product (Communications, Navigation, Surveillance), by Airspace (ARTCC, TRACON, ATCT, Remote Tower), by Offerings (Hardware, Software, Services), by Application (Commercial, Defense) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Air Traffic Control Equipment Companies AND COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

Increasing air travel in developed as well as developing economies over the past few years is expected to drive the global air traffic control equipment market over the forecast period. It is expected that the increase in the number of passengers would translate into rising demand for aircraft, leading to an increase in aircraft traffic.

Consequently, this rise in air traffic will lead to an increase in demand for air traffic control equipment in the foreseeable future. Other major factors expected to drive the growth of the air traffic control equipment market include increasing concern about aircraft safety requirements, rising need for airport modernization, the need for successful airspace management, and technological advancement in the aviation industry.

Heavy investment in setting up new airports in developing as well as developed economies, technological advancement in air traffic control equipment industry, and rising need for efficient airspace management is expected to drive global air traffic control equipment industry over the forecast period. Additionally, rising new product development in remote and digital towers, emergence of artificial intelligence in civil and military aviation, optimization need for air traffic control, and development of satellite-based air traffic control systems are expected to open new opportunities for air traffic control equipment manufacturers to increase their production output in order to strengthen geographical reach and cater growing industry requirement.

Increasing cyber threats can be restraint for air traffic control equipment industry over the coming years. In recent years, the use of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in air traffic management applications, including internal airport computer systems, in-flight aircraft control systems and ATM systems, has grown exponentially. Major problems related to cybersecurity have been raised by the digitalization of such sophisticated instrumentation. Additionally, high cost associated with air traffic control equipment, lack of skilled workforce, and economic downturn may hamper the market in coming years.

In 2020, North America dominated the demand for air traffic control equipment owing to increased government efforts to protect air traffic and aircraft. The U.S. National Aviation Regulator, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), has partnered with trade unions and the aviation industry to transition air traffic control facilities from the Common Automated Radar Terminal System (CARTS) to the Standard Automation Replacement System (CARTS) (STARS). About 100 new facilities have been deployed for this function from 2014 to 2020. Due to the increasing demand for effective and efficient infrastructure, Asia-Pacific is expected to show high growth potential.

The global air traffic control equipment industry is competitive in nature. Large number of well-established and medium scale companies are operating in this industry. Well-established manufacturers are increasing their production expansion in China, Southeast Asia, and African countries in order to cater untapped market potential with availability of raw materials and cheap labor. The global air traffic control equipment industry market concentration ration is less than 40% as top 10 companies operating in this industry accounted for very less market share. In such situation, new companies may enter into the industry in coming years.

Companies Profiled in the Report

Lockheed Martin Corp. BAE Systems Plc United Technologies Corporation Northrop Grumman Corp. Honeywell Thales Group Leonardo L-3 Harris Saab Kongsberg Intelcan Techno systems Inc. Indra Sistemas SA Comsoft GMBH Cobham plc Advanced Navigation and Positioning Corporation

