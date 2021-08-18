Transvaginal mesh litigation: Coloplast case filed in California

Dr. Greg Vigna

Coloplast Corporation was hit with a lawsuit filed by a woman who sustained injuries caused by Ariis mid-urethral sling. Dr. Greg Vigna discusses the details.

These are valuable cases in understanding that future care cost for pudendal and obturator neuralgia is about $400,000-$700,000 per decade of life remaining.” — Dr. Greg Vigna

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 17, 2021 Coloplast Corporation was hit with a lawsuit filed by a woman who sustained injuries caused by the Ariis mid-urethral sling used for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence (SUI). The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California Southern Division (Case 8:21-cv-01358).

The Plaintiff is represented by Ben C. Martin and Laura Baughman of Martin Baughman, PLLC and Greg Vigna, MD, JD. Ben Martin and Laura Baughman are national pharmaceutical injury attorneys in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic injuries and the neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, and complex regional pain syndrome.

Dr. Greg Vigna, practicing physician, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, and certified life care planner states, “We are filing cases on behalf of severely injured women suffering from disabling pain caused by the transvaginal mesh polypropylene devices used for the treatment of pelvic organ prolapse (POP) and mid-urethral slings used for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence (SUI) across the country at about one case a week. These are valuable cases in understanding that future care cost for pudendal and obturator neuralgia is about $400,000-$700,000 per decade of life remaining. That number doesn’t include lost wages, pain and suffering, and the potential for punitive damages as Coloplast, Ethicon, and Boston Scientific.”

Dr. Vigna's observations includes, “As a practicing inpatient rehabilitation physician I have had the privilege of my life-time caring for patients with spinal cord injury related pain syndromes, RSD, and phantom pain after amputation. The pain syndromes caused by polypropylene mid-urethral slings appear to be far worse than those.”

The Vigna Law Group targets the below transobturator (TOT) slings and mini-slings that cause pudendal and obturator neuralgia:

Ethicon: TVT-O, Abbrevo

Boston Scientific: Obtryx, Solyx

Coloplast: Aris, Altis

The Vigna Law Group targets the below retropubic slings that cause ilioinguinal neuralgia, pudendal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome:

Ethicon: TVT, TVT-Exact

Boston Scientific: Advantage Fit, Lynx

Coloplast: Supris

The Vigna Law Group is evaluating pelvic organ prolapse TVM cases that have been dismissed without prejudice from the MDL and latent injuries caused by the POP devices including Prolift, Avaulta, Pinnacle, Restorelle Direct Fix, and the Uphold device.

