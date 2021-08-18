Complete Solar Experiences Unprecedented Growth in 2021
LEHI, UTAH, USA, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Complete Solar has recognized profound growth in four of the following key areas since the beginning of 2021: 1) partnership expansion 2) residential installations and market expansion 3) hiring growth, and 4) product development. This growth runs parallel to their investment activities as they work aggressively towards becoming the dominant platform for selling and installing solar projects.
Partnership Expansion: Complete Solar works with both vertical and horizontally specialized partnerships. In 2021, they have added 50 new sales partners that have scaled solar in industries such as home security, electric vehicle manufacturing, and retail. Additionally, Complete acquired the engineering firm, Current Insight, to manage the designs and engineering for all of the Complete Solar installations, as well as the installations for more than 90 other solar sellers.
Residential Installation and Market Expansion: Having expanded into 14 total states in 2020, Complete Solar continues its growth trajectory and is on track to nearly triple its solar installation revenue this year compared to 2020.
Hiring and Employee Engagement: Complete Solar opened a new satellite office in Utah in 2020 where they have hired over 60 new employees specifically in the areas of sales, proposal services, permitting, operations, and engineering.
Product Development: Helioquote and Heliotrack are Complete Solar’s two proprietary software products. In 2021, Complete invested in Helioquote to make notable improvements to the speed and experience of the proposal tool for both sales professionals and for the end homeowner. Additionally, Heliotrack 2021 product releases included surveyor scheduling and reporting features—making Heliotrack the most effective solar operations software on the market.
“Complete Solar is poised to become the household name for solar in the next 5 years. Our successes over the past 10 years are figuratively a drop in the bucket compared to what is ahead for us in the renewable energy sector,” said Will Anderson, Complete Solar CEO.
About Complete Solar
Complete Solar is a leading residential solar company with a platform technology for managing every aspect of the customer experience. Through this platform, Complete Solar partners with best-in-class companies that specialize in each link of the solar value chain. The platform is designed to become an industry standard that enables further specialization and improves each aspect of the value chain, reducing costs and enhancing the customer experience. The company currently serves 14 states and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.
Visit www.completesolar.com to learn more.
