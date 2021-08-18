Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Investors (NYSE: PSTH) Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Breach Of Fiduciary Duties Investigation On Behalf Of Continuous Holders Of PSTH Stock

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain officers and/or directors of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“Pershing Square” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PSTH) breached their fiduciary duties to Pershing Square and the Company’s shareholders.

IF YOU HAVE HELD PSTH STOCK CONTINUOUSLY AND WISH TO DISCUSS KEHOE LAW FIRM’S INVESTIGATION OR HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR POTENTIAL LEGAL RIGHTS, PLEASE CONTACT JOHN KEHOE, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 801, JKEHOE@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, INFO@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE INVESTIGATION OR POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

John Kehoe, Esq.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
+1 215-792-6676 ext. 801
info@kehoelawfirm.com

You just read:

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Investors (NYSE: PSTH) Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
John Kehoe, Esq.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
+1 215-792-6676 ext. 801 info@kehoelawfirm.com
Company/Organization
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
1500 JFK Boulevard, Suite 1020
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19102
United States
+1 215-792-6676
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Investors (NYSE: PSTH) Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
Yukon, Yukon XL, Yukon Denali, Yukon Denali XL Owners And Lessees Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
DFINITY ICP TOKEN INVESTOR ALERT - ICP Token Investors With Losses Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
View All Stories From This Author