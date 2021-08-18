Submit Release
News Search

There were 611 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,402 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Kenya: President Kenyatta Meets Political Party Leaders to Discuss Covid-19 Containment Measures

Ministry of Health, Kenya Download logo

His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta today at State House, Mombasa met a cross-section of Political Party Leaders to discuss the country's Covid-19 containment measures in the wake of rising infection and mortality rates.

At the meeting attended by The Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga (ODM), Hon. Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Hon. Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Hon. Gideon Moi (KANU) and Hon. Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya), the leaders agreed to play a leading role in encouraging Kenyans to abide by the Covid-19 containment protocols and interventions including uptake of vaccines.

Once again, the Political Party Leaders applauded Government efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country, and appealed to Kenyans to take personal responsibility so as to safeguard the health and wellbeing of all Kenyans.

Also present at the meeting were Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua, and Cabinet Secretaries Dr Fred Matiang'i (Interior) and Hon. Mutahi Kagwe (Health) among other senior Government officials.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Kenya: President Kenyatta Meets Political Party Leaders to Discuss Covid-19 Containment Measures

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.