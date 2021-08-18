Coronavirus - Kenya: President Kenyatta Meets Political Party Leaders to Discuss Covid-19 Containment Measures

His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta today at State House, Mombasa met a cross-section of Political Party Leaders to discuss the country's Covid-19 containment measures in the wake of rising infection and mortality rates.

At the meeting attended by The Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga (ODM), Hon. Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Hon. Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Hon. Gideon Moi (KANU) and Hon. Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya), the leaders agreed to play a leading role in encouraging Kenyans to abide by the Covid-19 containment protocols and interventions including uptake of vaccines.

Once again, the Political Party Leaders applauded Government efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country, and appealed to Kenyans to take personal responsibility so as to safeguard the health and wellbeing of all Kenyans.

Also present at the meeting were Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua, and Cabinet Secretaries Dr Fred Matiang'i (Interior) and Hon. Mutahi Kagwe (Health) among other senior Government officials.