Polaris Innovations Proves Role As Leading Manufacturer in Certified Organic CBD Production

Polaris believes in the power of the hemp plant to elevate humanity.

Polaris' Certified Organic farming practices are beneficial to both consumers and the environment.

It’s important to choose CBD Tinctures made from high-quality organic hemp to ensure expected results.

ESTACADA, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polaris Innovations is proud to be one of the only Certified Organic CBD manufacturers selling a variety of tinctures and topical emulsion gels. By offering a high-quality product developed through market-leading manufacturing standards, Polaris demonstrates its genuine regard for customer health, safety, and satisfaction.

Certified Organic hemp is difficult to come by due to the strict guidelines surrounding it, and many farmers wind up practicing uncertified “organic farming” methods. To achieve Certified Organic status, a farm must be free of prohibited substances such as heavy metals or synthetic pesticides for 36 months prior to the crop’s harvest. The CBD industry in the US is primarily geared toward lower costs and increased production, causing the focus on quality to be alarmingly scarce.

One manufacturer, Polaris Innovations, acts as a champion for high-quality hemp and its availability to consumers. Rather than relying on unauthorized synthetic fertilizers, chemical pesticides, and genetic engineering, Polaris utilizes animal waste, organic seeds, and only certified products. Certified Organic farming practices are not only beneficial to consumers, but they are of great interest to the environment, as the use of harmful chemicals and materials are eliminated from the local ecosystem. Not to mention, when crops like hemp are grown organically, they can enhance the soil for subsequent cultivation.

The hemp plant itself is a gift to any soil it graces, as it behaves like a cleaning agent via bioaccumulation. On a larger scale, the plant is also effective in isolating carbon back into the earth through a process called bio-sequestration, ultimately aiding in reversing climate change. With a keenness for integrity, it’s no wonder Polaris Innovations CEO Jonathan O’Toole and his team jumped on the opportunity to work with such a versatile and promising plant.

O’Toole acknowledges the demand for Certified Organic hemp and the value of taking extreme care throughout the cultivation, harvest, and manufacturing process. His company utilizes an ethanol-based CBD extraction technique to develop products formulated for health and wellness purposes. It’s considered to be the most efficient extraction method. By using organic food-grade ethanol during its extraction process, Polaris creates products that are safe to consume, which not many competitors can say about their respective practices.

The most significant obstacle for today’s CBD manufacturers is cost. Many manufacturers use non-organic denatured ethanol, meaning that it’s tainted with poison and unfit for consumption. That’s because organic food-grade ethanol carries a heavy price tag, and not many companies are willing to invest in the long-term health of their customers. As a family-oriented brand based on honest manufacturing methods, Polaris believes that other brands are missing out on the most important investment of all.

To learn more about Polaris Innovations, please visit www.polariscbd.com

About Polaris Innovations

Polaris Innovations officially launched in the fall of 2020 with a passion and unrelenting drive to bring legitimacy to the CBD industry. In addition to its consumer product, Polaris’ services include toll-processing of hemp biomass to CBD distillate, isolate, or crude extract, white-label and private-label manufacturing, and bulk formulation of CBD into food and beverage bases.

Lee Kerzner
Polaris Innovations
Lee@styleent.com

