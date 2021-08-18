Hybrid Operating Room Market to Garner $1.80 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 11.7% CAGR

Hybrid Operating Room Market

The key players include Alvo Medical, GE Healthcare, Getinge AB, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., IMRIS Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mizuho Corporation & Many Others

Hybrid Operating Room Market by Product (Intraoperative Diagnostic & Communication Systems, Operating Room Fixture), Application (Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgeries)” — Sayali Shinde , Onkar Sumant