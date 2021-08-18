Clean Group: Urgent Deep COVID Cleaning Services In Sydney Helps Businesses Reopen

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Group, a company based in Sydney, NSW, Australia,[Phone: 1300 141 946 ] is pleased to announce that they are helping businesses reopen by providing comprehensive COVID cleaning in Sydney NSW. This is because they can provide certification that confirms the business’ commercial space or office premises have been cleaned in compliance with Safe Work Australia (SWA) guidelines. With this certification that businesses can show to the relevant government health department, they may get permission to reopen.

Suji Siv, CEO and owner of Clean Group, says, “Get fast and easy approval from the Health Department to reopen your business after COVID. We use the latest electrostatic sprayer application technology together with a hospital-grade Australian Health Department and TGA-approved chemical. We use electrostatic spray equipment and SWA's recommended response to clean and disinfect because they don’t recommend disinfectant fogging for general application against COVID.”

It’s only through regular and proper cleaning that the spread of the virus can be prevented on office premises and commercial establishments. This is most important for those commercial premises and properties, where the infection spreads at a relatively higher speed and might get many people infected in a short span of time. Another thing to note is that simply having a basic commercial cleaning done is not enough to effectively deal with the coronavirus. Cleaning followed by disinfection or sanitization is the best way to completely eliminate the virus from the business space.

It is also important to note the difference between disinfection vs cleaning. Cleaning eliminates dirt, germs, and impurities from objects or surfaces. It involves the use of soap and water to physically remove the germs, bacteria, and viruses from surfaces. On the other hand, the process of disinfection has to do with killing the germs on surfaces or objects. This is done by using chemicals that can kill germs on the surfaces or objects.

COVID cleaning means both cleaning and disinfecting are done for a particular space or premises and its main purpose is to make that office or establishment safe against the COVID-19 virus. It is designed not just to remove the virus but restrict its spread through deep sanitization or disinfection.

COVID is recommended for those spaces or premises where a case has been found and also for those places where no COVID case has been found but the business owner or employer wants to do it as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

The COVID-19 virus is spread quickly through sneezing and coughing, including through touch. Thus, it can be expected that the virus has a much greater chance to spread in a confined space, such as an office or workplace, where employees, visitors, and clients interact with each other.

Among the typical places where there is a high risk of virus transmission is the office kitchen and pantry. Thus office kitchen cleaning plus disinfection is often recommended to ensure that the kitchens, canteen, and the pantry are regularly and completely cleaned to ensure that these spaces are safe from COVID-19.

Cleaning and disinfecting all high-contact surfaces, such as doors, door handles, desks, chairs, lift buttons, and more, is highly recommended. That includes those objects that are often touched by people, such as phones, computer keyboards, computer monitors, and more.

And since prevention is better than cure, business owners and employers need not wait until there is an active case in their office or premises before they request for COVID cleaning. COVID prevention cleaning is highly recommended as a safeguard to make sure that employees, clients, and visitors won’t catch the virus in their premises. Office areas, such as bathrooms, kitchens, toilets, door handles, reception areas, toilet seats, water tanks, and more, are the most likely to have a build-up of germs and viruses over time, which will stay there for at least a couple of days and can infect anyone using those areas.

Those who are interested in learning more about the COVID deep cleaning services offered and how to make the difference between cleaning and disinfecting can check out the Clean Group website, or contact them on the phone or through email.

