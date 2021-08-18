August 18, 2021 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is informing health care providers, health care facility risk managers, and procurement staff to immediately stop using and discard all ultrasound gels and lotions manufactured by Eco-Med Pharmaceutical, Inc., due to risk of bacterial contamination with Burkholderia cepacia complex (Bcc). Products manufactured by Eco-Med are distributed by a number of distributors under various product names, including MediChoice Ultrasound Gel distributed by both Owens & Minor and Mac Medical Supply Co., Inc. (See full list below). Eco-Med initiated a voluntary recall on Aug. 4, 2021, to stop use of EcoGel 200 Ultrasound Gel due to risk of bacterial contamination. However, the FDA has determined that all ultrasound gels and lotions manufactured by Eco-Med are at risk for bacterial contamination. The FDA’s determination is based on concerns that the company did not complete its investigation of the issues, the root cause and extent of bacterial contamination was not identified, and multiple products could be affected by manufacturing issues associated with the company’s ultrasound gel (such as inappropriate testing of finished product, inadequate testing of raw materials, and a lack of environmental controls). Eco-Med has shut down all operations and is no longer manufacturing or distributing any products. List of Eco-Med Ultrasound Gel Products and Lotions Ultrasound gel products and lotions manufactured by Eco-Med are distributed by a number of distributors, under different product names, which include but are not limited to the following: Product Name Distributors Amtec (EcoGel200 Ultrasound Gel) Amtec Sales, Inc. (dba Print Media) (United States) Chattanooga Conductor USA DJO Global (United States) Conductor Australia DJO Australia (Australia) DJO Conductor DJO Global (United States) EcoGel 100 Eco-Med Pharmaceutical (Canada) Cardinal Health (Canada) Maranda Lauzon Inc (Canada) Medline Canada (Canada) NDC Inc. (United States) The Stevens Company Limited (Canada) EcoGel 200 Eco-Med Pharmaceutical (Canada) Active Crystal Inc (Canada) Agencia Matamoros (Honduras) Accelerated Care Plus (United States) Cardinal Health (Canada) Christie Innomed Inc. (Canada) CMCC Supply Centre and Bookstore (Canada) Dectro International (Canada) Dunbar Medical (Canada) Eastern Medical Supply Ltd (Canada) Eco-Med Pharmaceutical (Canada) Euro Essential Ltd. (Canada) Fernanada’s Beauty Products (Canada) Gadelius Medical (Japan) Global Medical Solution (NZ) LTD (New Zealand) Good-link Electronics Ltd. (Hong Kong) Henry Schein Arcona (Canada) Lumenis Ltd (Israel) Maranda Lauzon Inc (Canada) Medis Part Ltd. (Thailand) Medline Canada (Canada) MJM Distributing (Canada) NDC Inc. (United States) Ortho Canada (Canada) So medico SDN BHD (Malaysia) Spavaro Inc. (Canada) The Stevens Company Limited (Canada) Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital (Canada) Trimedic Supply Network Ltd. (Canada) Vitality Depot (Canada) EcoGel 300 Eco-Med Pharmaceutical (Canada) MJM Distributing (Canada) Vitality Depot (Canada) EcoLotion Amtec Sales, Inc. (dba Print Media) (United States) Eco-Med Pharmaceutical (Canada) North Coast Medical (United States) The Stevens Company Limited (Canada) Vitality Depot (Canada) Intelect DJO Global (United States) Liquasonic Athena Medical Products Inc. (United States) MAC Brand EcoGel Mac Medical Supply Co Inc. (United States) Medelco Medelco Inc. (Canada) MediChoice Ultrasound Gel Mac Medical Supply Co Inc. (United States) Owens & Minor (United States) Medline Ultrasound Gel Medline Industries Inc. (United States) Myossage DJO Global (United States) NCM Ultrasound Gel North Coast Medical (United States) NDC Eco-Gel 200 Ultrasound Gel NDC Inc. (United States) NDC Eco-Lotion NDC Inc. (United States) Omnisound Ultrasound Gel Accelerated Care Plus (United States) Red Medical Ultrasound Gel Red Medical Supplies Ltd. (Canada) Scrip Ultrasound Gel Scrip Companies (United States) Smart (EcoGel 200 Ultrasound Gel) Smart Technology and Product Co., Ltd (Thailand) STAT EcoGel 100 STAT Healthcare Corporation (Canada) STAT EcoGel 200 STAT Healthcare Corporation (Canada) Ultra-Myossage DJO Global (United States)

Recommendations

The FDA recommends that health care providers and facilities:

Immediately stop using and discard all ultrasound gel and lotion products manufactured by Eco-Med.

Do not purchase ultrasound gels or lotions manufactured by Eco-Med.

Consult Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and professional society guidelines regarding use of ultrasound gel and appropriate ultrasound cleaning procedures (see Additional Resources).

Contact the distributor that supplied these products to you if you have questions about the disposal of the products.

Report any adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of these products to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.

Background

The FDA recently received information from the CDC indicating that unopened bottles of nonsterile, multiuse ultrasound gel, manufactured by Eco-Med, tested positive for Bcc. While investigating this issue, the FDA independently confirmed that distributed product tested positive for bacterial contamination.

The effects of Bcc range from no symptoms to serious infections, including bloodstream infections that may result in sepsis or death.

To date, the use of Eco-Med ultrasound gels has been associated with at least 59 infections, including 48 bloodstream infections. Additional possible infections may have been associated with the use of Eco-Med ultrasound gels.

Potential routes of transmission leading to bloodstream infections associated with a contaminated non-sterile ultrasound gel may include:

Use of the gel for visualization prior to, in preparation for, or during an invasive procedure, where instruments are introduced into the patient’s body, or

Application of the gel inside the sterile ultrasound probe sleeve during an invasive procedure using ultrasound guidance

FDA Actions

The FDA is working to ensure that health care providers, health care facility risk managers, and procurement staff are notified to immediately stop using and to discard all ultrasound gel and lotion products manufactured by Eco-Med, due to the risk of Bcc bacterial contamination in products other than those included in Eco-Med’s recall. Since the FDA understands Eco-Med has shut down operations, the FDA is working directly with distributors. FDA laboratories are also testing product samples to determine the extent of the contamination.

The FDA is monitoring imports of ultrasound gels and lotions manufactured by Eco-Med to prevent contaminated product from entering into the United States.

The FDA is working with the CDC and state and local health departments to evaluate the extent of contaminated products from Eco-Med and will continue to keep facilities, health care providers, and the public informed as new or additional information becomes available.

Reporting Problems to the FDA

The FDA encourages health care providers to report any adverse events or suspected adverse events experienced with Eco-Med ultrasound gels or lotions.

Prompt reporting of adverse events can help the FDA identify and better understand the risks associated with medical devices.

