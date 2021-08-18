Crawford Packaging, West Rock, Sealed Air, Pack Pro Inc, Shorr Packaging, Maripak, Neopost, CMC, Packsize, Panotec, Packaging by Quadient, ProShip, Inc., Tension Packaging & Automation, Automated Packaging Systems, Inc., and Beumer Group GmbH & Co., Kg are among the leading industry players.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Automated E-Commerce Packaging Market will grow with a CAGR value of around 10 percent over the forecast period [2021 to 2026].



Automated E-Commerce Packaging is an advanced packing solution widely adopted by the majority of online retailers. Improved packaging quality, time management, and cost efficiency are the primary advantages offered by these types of machinery. The industry is gaining high acceptance owing to the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. This process will reduce the dependency on the human workforce and attain the business objective.





Palletizing and Labelling accounted for significant revenue share

Automated e-commerce packaging is observing high popularity in palletizing and labeling functions. Effective and faster packaging procedure due to pre-defined guidelines for multiple product categories has resulted in the high adoption of these functionings in the industry.

Packaging Robots holds a promising future

The global automated e-commerce packaging market is noticing a positive response to the deployment of packaging robots in the e-commerce industry. Process precision through standardization, uniformity, improved handling, and lesser wastage are the major benefits offered by the deployment of packaging robots.

North America led the regional demand

The North American automated e-commerce packaging market is anticipated to attain the maximum revenue share. E-commerce trade expansion along with the rising trend to digitally transform diversified business segments will support the regional industry growth. Also, the presence of numerous providers in the region makes it easier to influence the companies to invest in technology-oriented packing solutions.

Technology advancement and cost optimization are the prime strategies

Major providers in the market are West Rock, Crawford Packaging, Sealed Air, Shorr Packaging, Pack Pro Inc, Maripak, CMC, Neopost, Packsize, Packaging by Quadient, Panotec, ProShip, Inc., Automated Packaging Systems, Inc., Beumer Group GmbH & Co., Kg, and Tension Packaging & Automation.

The global automated e-commerce packaging company revenue share is consolidated and competitive. The concept is not exclusive or new but currently, only a few companies are offering their product and services on a large scale. Partnership with the e-commerce industry participants to achieve regular sales is the major approach witnessed in the industry.





Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Software

Services

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Palletizing

Case Packaging

Labeling

Filling

Bagging

Capping

Wrapping

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Packaging Robots

Automated Packagers

Automated Conveyor & Sortation Systems



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

