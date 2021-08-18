Global Flow Battery Market Size & Share Expected Forecast Value of USD 423.26 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

[225+ Pages Research Report] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the Global Flow Battery Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 174.62 Million in 2020 to reach USD 423.26 Million by 2026, at 15.9% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2021-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are ViZn Energy Systems, Lockheed Martin Co., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., UniEnergy Technologies, STEAG Solar Energy Solutions, Invinity Energy Systems and others.

Global Flow Battery Market: Overview

The demand for renewable energies continues to increase and the solutions which manage the rising flow of energy also increase. Vanadium as the principal element has a 20-year life cycle or a 20,000 cycle life cycle. There is no loss of ability, too. Thus, throughout the projected time, energy storage projects running flow batteries would enhance the market. Flow batteries have been gaining momentum in the recent past and have been acquired by practical enterprises, which are positioning and designing enormous systems for future years. Flow batteries are extendable as their capacity can be improved by using more electrolytes in the tanks, which are ideally suited for grid applications of utility size. Compared to traditional systems, flow batteries give a longer operating time with a longer life with minimal overall costs. Because flow batteries are cheaper than other storage options, the deployment pace for new wind turbines and solar plants will also rise to ensure reliable grid operation.

Industry Major Market Players

ViZn Energy Systems

Lockheed Martin Co.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

UniEnergy Technologies

STEAG Solar Energy Solutions

Invinity Energy Systems

ESS Inc.

NanoFlowcell

Primus Power

ELESTOR

Redflow Limited

JenaBatteries GmbH

VoltStorage GmbH

Volterion Dortmund

H2 Inc.

KEMIWATT

Beijing Pu Neng Century Technology Co. Ltd.

CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc.

Largo Clean Energy

EnSync Energy Systems

Market Dynamics

Utilities application to dominate the flow battery market in 2020

The procurement of flow batteries in utilities due to the increased demand for electricity is increasing. In addition to this, the growing usage of renewables across networks has increased the demand for energy storage solutions that are efficient, flexible, and long-term. The most favorite energy storage technology for utility storage has become a flowing battery with all its attractive and unique features, as large-scale utilities demand techniques that are able to store renewable energy efficiently for future grid use at any point, for applicable industries.

Hybrid flow battery to hold the largest share of flow battery market by 2026

The use of hybrid batteries increases significantly due to their advantages, such as high energy density, small dimensions, and low cost. The most famous kinds of hybrid flow batteries include zinc-bromine, zinc cerium, and plumic acid. In recent years in various countries, several research initiatives have been undertaken to study the possibilities of hybrid flow batteries and create more compact and cheaper solutions.

Global Flow Battery Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 174.62 Million Market Forecast for 2026 USD 423.26 Million Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 15.9% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players ViZn Energy Systems, Lockheed Martin Co., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., UniEnergy Technologies, STEAG Solar Energy Solutions, Invinity Energy Systems, and Others Segments Covered Type, Material, Storage, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Flow Battery Market: Segmentation

Based on Type, the market is bifurcated into redox flow battery and hybrid flow battery. Based on material, the market is bifurcated into all-vanadium, polysulfide bromide, zinc–bromine, all-iron, hydrogen–bromine, organic, and others. Based on Storage, the market is bifurcated into compact and large scale. Based on Application, the market is bifurcated into utilities, military, EV charging station, commercial &industrial, off-grid µ grid power, and others.

Global Flow Battery Market: Regional Analysis

In Asia-Pacific, the flow batteries market is projected to prevail since there are numerous operational flow batteries with high power ratings in the area. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia want to increase their large-scale battery-based energy storage capacities which might improve electric stability in turn. China possessed the greatest installed flow battery capacity compared with other Asia-Pacific countries by 2020. The usage of flow batteries is projected to rise considerably over the forecast period as demand for electric cars is rising in the Asia-Pacific region.

By Type:

Redox Flow Battery

Hybrid Flow Battery

By Material:

All-Vanadium

All-Iron

Zinc–Bromine

Hydrogen–Bromine

Polysulfide Bromide

Organic

Others

By Storage:

Compact

Large scale

By Application:

Utilities

Commercial & Industrial

Military

EV Charging Station

Off-Grid & Micro grid Power

Others

