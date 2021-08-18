Global Pest Control Services Market to Experience Substantial Growth Due to Increasing Demand for Pest Control Services from Residential Areas - Exclusive [211 pages] Report by Research Dive

The global pest control services market is anticipated to witness noteworthy growth in the in the 2020-2027 timeframe. Growing need for pest control services from residential areas is driving the growth of the market. The residential sub-segment and insects pest control services sub-segment are projected to lead the market. The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to be at the forefront.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report on the global pest control services market has been added by Research Dive to its repository. According to the report, the global market is expected to hit $12,478.0 million by 2027, rising at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027. This report in an in-depth study offering meticulous insights into the present situation and future scope of the global industry. The report is drafted by expert market analysts and assures to be a reliable source of data and comprehensive market insights for new market players, investors, prevalent players, stakeholders, shareholders, etc.

Factors Impacting the Market Growth:

The key factor boosting the growth of the global pest control services market is the surging cases of diseases caused due to pests. Moreover, the rising use of the communication gadgets such as real time video recorders as well as mobile phones is expected to open doors to profitable opportunities for the growth of the market throughout the forecast period. However, government bodies impose strict rules for the approval of pest control products owing to their high toxicity, which is expected to hinder the market growth.

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on the Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has had a severe impact on the growth of the global pest control services market. The pandemic has restricted the regular operations of numerous industries. Hence, businesses offering pest control services are facing severe issues to offer their services. However, some of the foremost market players are providing disinfection services to withstand their business during the pandemic.

The report segments the global pest control services market into pest type, end user, and region.

Insects Pest Control Services Sub-Segment to Hold a Dominating Position

The insects pest control services sub-segment of the pest type segment is projected to hold a leading position in the market by garnering a revenue of $3,906.7 million in the forecast period. This is chiefly owing to the rising insects’ intolerance specially cockroaches, which is fueling the demand for pest control services.

Residential Sub-Segment to Grab a Foremost Market Position

The residential sub-segment of the end user segment is anticipated to grab a foremost position in the market by gathering a revenue of $4,573.8 million in the estimated period. The growth of this sub-segment is mainly owing to the growing need for pest control services from customers due to growing occurrence of vector borne ailments in residential areas.

Asia-Pacific Region to Experience Rapid the Global Market

The report analyzes the global pest control services market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the Asia-Pacific region market is estimated to observe rapid growth by surpassing $2,045.1 million in forecast period. The growth of this region market is primarily due to the need for pest control services mainly in commercial and residential sectors in the emerging nations such as India, Australia, and China.

Key Market Players

1. Ecolab

2. Rentokil Initial plc

3. Rollins, Inc.

4. The Terminix International

5. Anticimex

6. MASSEY SERVICES, INC.

7. Aptive Environmental

8. ABC Home & Commercial Services

9. Cook’s Pest Control

10. Home Paramount Pest Control

The report also offers several industry-top tactics and approaches such as top strategic moves & developments, product/service range, business performance, Porter five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global industry.

For instance, in April 2020, Terminix UK Ltd, a company offering comprehensive range of pest control services, launched a novel HomeBox pest control service for homes and businesses all over the UK.

