Global Myocardial Infarction Market to Surpass US$ 2,714.8 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global myocardial infarction market is estimated to be valued at US$1,816.8 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9 % during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Myocardial Infarction Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases, increasing number of product launches, and increase in awareness programs on cardiovascular diseases.

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to fuel drive the global myocardial infarction market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death throughout the world. In 2019, an estimated 17.9 million people died from CVDs, accounting for 32% of all global deaths. 85 %of these deaths were caused by a heart attack or a stroke.

The increasing number of product approvals and launches is expected to drive the growth of the global myocardial infarction market. For instance, on October 13, 2020, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., one of the largest private pharmaceutical companies in India, launched Tikacad, an antiplatelet drug containing ticagrelor, a P2Y12 platelet inhibitor that is believed to reduce the rate of cardiovascular death, myocardial infarction, and stroke in patients with acute coronary syndrome (ACS) or history of myocardial infarction (MI).

Increasing number of public initiatives and awareness program on cardiovascular disease is expected to drive the growth of the global myocardial infarction market. For instance, on February 3, 2021, The American Heart Association, the world's largest volunteer organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke, encouraged women in the U.S. to wear red on National Wear Red Day on February 5, 2021 to raise awareness that one in every three women dies from cardiovascular disease. Women (and men) are encouraged to wear red to raise awareness of heart disease as a part of the American Heart Association's signature campaign, Go Red for Women, which is sponsored nationally by CVS (consumer value stores) Health and supported by Big Lots.

Key Market Takeaways:

Increasing research and development activities, rising product launches and approvals, inorganic activities such as collaborations, agreements, acquisitions, and others are expected to drive growth of the global myocardial infarction market over the forecast period. For instance, on May 26, 2020, Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company, two of the most important pharmaceutical organizations in the world, introduced an academic research collaboration with the Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI), an academic clinical research organization, on a brand new trial, EMPACT-MI. The collaboration will investigate whether or not empagliflozin can improve results and prevent coronary heart failure in adults with or without diabetes with a history of acute myocardial infarction that is heart attack.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global myocardial infarction market include Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Sanofi S.A., Novartis International AG, AstraZeneca plc., Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Pfizer Inc., and Merck KGaA.

Market Segmentation:

Global Myocardial Infarction Market, By Drug Class: Antiplatelet Agents Glycoprotein IIb/IIIa Inhibitors Antithrombotic Agents Beta-adrenergic Blockers Vasodilators Angiotensin-converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors Angiotensin-receptor Blockers Analgesics Thrombolytics

Global Myocardial Infarction Market, By Route of Administration: Oral Injectable

Global Myocardial Infarction Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Myocardial Infarction Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



