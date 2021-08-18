Global Aircraft MRO Market Size & Share Will Reach USD 65.02 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

[225+ Pages Research Report] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the Global Aircraft MRO Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 49.65 Billion in 2020 to reach USD 65.02 Billion by 2026, at 4.6 % annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2021-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are AAR Corp, Bombardier Inc., Air-France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance, GE Aviation, Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd. and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Aircraft MRO Market By Service Type (Engine MRO, Avionics MRO, Airframe MRO, Cabin MRO, Landing Gear MRO, and Others), By Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing Aircraft and Rotary Wing Aircraft), By Organization Type (Airline/Operator MRO, Independent MRO, and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) MRO), and By Application (Commercial, Cargo, and Defence Services): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026”.

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global Aircraft MRO Market size & share expected to reach to USD 65.02 Billion by 2026 from USD 49.65 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6 % during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global Aircraft MRO Market: Overview

The abbreviation MRO with respect to the aviation industry stands for Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul which refers to the repairing and servicing of aircraft and their components. It is vital for all the maintenance work undertaken is as per the level of international standards to ensure the safety and airworthiness of the aircraft. Airlines spend a significant amount of money on MRO activities each year in order to comply with the tight regulations imposed by airworthiness authorities in order to protect the safety of passengers and crew. This accounts for a sizable amount of their total operating costs. MRO service was a relatively untouched sector for OEMs like Boeing, Airbus, Bombardier, and others until a few years ago, despite the considerable understanding of the market and process. However, these OEMs are increasingly becoming more engaged in the MRO business and stressing new technologies such as aircraft maintenance software, which is projected to considerably boost the MRO landscape throughout the projection period.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Global Aircraft MRO Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/aircraft-mro-market

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

225+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of table & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Industry Major Market Players

AAAR Corp

Bombardier Inc.

Air-France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance

GE Aviation

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd.

Delta TechOps

MTU Aero Engines AG

Lufthansa Technik

Triumph Group Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Barnes Group Inc

FLTechnics

Rolls-Royce plc

To know an additional revised list of 2020-2021 top market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/aircraft-mro-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Aircraft MRO Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Aircraft MRO Market?

What are the top companies operative in Aircraft MRO Market?

What segments are covered in Aircraft MRO Market?

How can I get free sample report/company profiles of the Aircraft MRO Market?

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/aircraft-mro-market

Market Dynamics

The obligation for meeting international regulatory standards in terms of the maintenance and refurbishment of aircraft is the primary driving factor of the aircraft MRO market

The increased criteria for appropriate aircraft service and refurbishing to maintain peak performance and fulfil strict regulatory specifications is expected to boost MRO commercial aircraft's market share. Technology advancements, along with the need to address product wear and tear, will significantly grow the market size. Furthermore, increased international commerce has resulted in a rise in cargo aircraft frequency. It is also important to do timely maintenance and repairs on planes in order to guarantee maximum efficiency and safe air travel. The various reasons driving the market also include OEMs' increased attention on aircraft MRO operations and the fast development of aircraft fleets. In addition, the growing demand for sufficient engine and component maintenance is propelling the growth of the aviation MRO industry. The rise of low-cost airlines and the high level of expertise shown by ground and maintenance crews take advantage of the aviation industry's global commercialization.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/aircraft-mro-market

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Global Aircraft MRO Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 49.65 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 65.02 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 4.6% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players AAR Corp, Bombardier Inc., Air-France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance, GE Aviation, Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd. and Others Segments Covered Service Type, Aircraft Type, Organization Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Aircraft MRO Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

In comparison to other industries, the aviation sector has been hit the hardest by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. This is due to the global passenger airline's whole service being shut down due to containment policies against the COVID-19 epidemic. Freight aviation, on the other hand, was hardly affected by the worldwide economic downturn. It's still unclear how long it will take for markets to recover in the post-COVID era. The coronavirus pandemic created a great deal of meta-uncertainty in the global economy, and its impact could change the way our pre-COVID economic institutions work in the future.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/aircraft-mro-market

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

North America is projected to dominate the aircraft MRO market

The aircraft MRO market is segmented into five major geographical regions like North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and The Middle East, and Africa.

Among these regional bifurcations, Asia Pacific is expected to deliver the highest CAGR growth in the aircraft MRO market, between the forecast years 2021-2026. The aviation sector in Asia-Pacific is the world's fastest-growing area. The market for aircraft MRO in the area is expanding fast and this growth is projected to continue over the forecast period, as the air passenger traffic grows rapidly in this region and airlines expand their fleet sizes. Also, the significant rise in low-cost carriers has led to the growth of passenger traffic of commercial airlines in major economies like China, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, and India. This has in turn led to increased MRO activities in the region. In addition to granting contracts to other specialist MRO providers, the airlines in the region intend to enhance their MRO capabilities.

Browse the full report “Aircraft MRO Market By Service Type (Engine MRO, Avionics MRO, Airframe MRO, Cabin MRO, Landing Gear MRO, and Others), By Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing Aircraft and Rotary Wing Aircraft), By Organization Type (Airline/Operator MRO, Independent MRO, and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) MRO), and By Application (Commercial, Cargo, and Defence Services): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” at https://www.fnfresearch.com/aircraft-mro-market

Also Read, Aircraft MRO Market 2021-2026 Press Release

The aircraft MRO market is segmented as follows:

By Service Type:

Engine MRO

Avionics MRO

Airframe MRO

Cabin MRO

Landing Gear MRO

Others

By Aircraft Type:

Fixed Wing Aircraft

Rotary Wing Aircraft

By Organization Type:

Airline/Operator MRO

Independent MRO

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) MRO

By Application:

Commercial

Cargo

Defence Services

Key Highlights of this Report:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

Market Attractiveness Analysis and Key Investment Opportunity Analysis in the Market going forward

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

For media enquiry, mail to: sales@fnfresearch.com

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com