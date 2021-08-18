Dental 3D Printing Materials Market Worth $2.60 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Dental 3D Printing Materials Market by Type [Polymers (Resins, Thermoplastics), Composites, Metals, Ceramics (Zirconia, Alumina], Application (Dentures, Dental Trays, Crown Models) - Forecast to 2028

/EIN News/ -- London, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report, “ Dental 3D Printing Materials Market by Type [Polymers (Resins, Thermoplastics), Composites, Metals, Ceramics (Zirconia, Alumina], Application (Dentures, Dental Trays, Crown Models) - Global Forecast to 2028”, published by Meticulous Research®, the dental 3D printing materials market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2021 to reach $2.60 billion by 2028.

Dental laboratories use 3D printers to produce crown and bridges, orthodontic models, surgical guides, aligners, castable restorations, and others. As the manual model-making process is time-consuming, 3D printing allows multiple products to be printed simultaneously with higher accuracy.

The high prevalence of dental diseases like edentulism, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, growth in the geriatric population, and technological advancements in dental 3D printing are expected to increase the adoption of dental 3D printing materials. Further, the advancements in the resins used for dental 3D printing and increasing awareness and acceptance of the computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) technologies provide lucrative opportunities for the market's growth in the upcoming years.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Dental 3D Printing Materials Market

The COVID-19 pandemic imposed lockdowns in the countries and increased the need for social distancing among physicians and other healthcare professionals. This resulted in a decline in dental consumables case volumes as several dental departments experienced a decline in procedures.

Further, to keep the dentists and patients safe from the coronavirus infection, the American Dental Association (ADA) issued guidelines in March 2020 and stated that dental practices be postponed amidst the pandemic. Also, on 3rd August 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued recommendations for the provision of only essential oral health services in the context of COVID-19. This suspension of dentistry elective procedures resulted in reduced demand for dental 3D printing and dental consumables. Also, due to the imposition of the lockdowns globally and reduced demand for dental materials, factories reduced their workforce and reduced their production capabilities.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the dental 3D printing materials market because there was a decrease in dental procedures as only elective procedures were prioritized amidst the pandemic.

Key Findings in the Dental 3D Printing Market Study

The global dental 3D printing materials market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2019 and 2020), estimated current data (2021), and forecasts for 2028 – by type [polymers (resins, thermoplastics), composites, metals, ceramics (zirconia, alumina], application (dentures, dental trays, crown models), and geography.

Based on material type, the dental 3D printing materials market is segmented into dental polymers, composites, ceramics, and metals. In 2021, the dental polymers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall dental 3D printing materials market. However, the composites segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to advancements in composite materials like the introduction of condensable composites/packable composites and the growing adoption of nanotechnology.

Further, based on dental 3D printing ceramics type, the market is segmented into zirconia, alumina, and others (calcium phosphate salts, glass ceramics, oxides of magnesium and titanium, leucite-reinforced glass ceramics, lithium silicate ceramics, and silicates). In 2021, the zirconia segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall dental 3D printing ceramics market. The nature of zirconia ceramics to be chemically non-reactive, biocompatibility with the tissues in the oral cavity, ease of machining in the pre-sintering stage in 3D printing, and resemblance to natural-looking tooth enamel are the key factors contributing to the largest share of this segment.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past four years (2018-2021). The dental 3D printing materials market has witnessed several expansions, new product launches, product approvals, agreements, and partnerships in recent years. For instance, in March 2021, Straumann Holding AG (Switzerland) signed an investment agreement with Shanghai Xin Zhuang Industrial Park (SHXIP) (China) to build its production, training, and innovation center in China. The first phase of the investment is expected to be completed in 2023. In February 2021, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (U.S.) launched Cerconht ML, translucent hybrid zirconia with various shade layers.

The key players operating in the global dental 3D printing materials market are 3D Systems Corporation, EnvisionTEC, DWS S.r.l., Keystone Industries, VOCO GmbH, DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH, Stratasys Ltd., Prodoways Tech, Formlabs Inc., DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., 3M Company, Den-Mat Holdings, LLC, Shandong Huge Dental Materials Co., Ltd., Ultradent Products, Inc., and Straumann Holding AG among others.

Scope of the Report:

Dental 3D Printing Materials Market, by Type

Dental Polymers Resins Thermoplastics Other Polymers

Dental Ceramics Zirconia Alumina Other Ceramics

Composites

Metals

Other polymers comprise polymer hydrogels, impression materials like the irreversible hydrocolloids, namely alginate, polysulfides, silicone rubbers .

Other ceramics comprise calcium phosphate salts, glass ceramics, oxides of magnesium and titanium, leucite-reinforced glass ceramics, lithium silicate ceramics, and silicates

Dental 3D Printing Materials Market, by Application

Dentures

Crown Models

Orthodontic Splints

Dental Trays

Dental 3D Printing Materials Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany Italy Spain France U.K. Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

