Global Toothpaste tablet market to reach $90.3 million by 2030: Allied Market Research

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global toothpaste tablet market generated $45.56 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $90.27 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in consumer awareness regarding oral hygiene, product innovation and diversity of toothpaste tablets drive the growth of global toothpaste tablet market. However, low penetration of toothpaste and threat of substitution restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, environmental friendly packaging of toothpaste tablets and rapid growth of online retail platform present new opportunity in the market.

COVID-19 Scenario:-



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the retail industry globally.

Disruptions in supply chain management have hindered the manufacturing unit, which in turn, decreased the demand of the toothpaste tablets in the market.

However, the toothpaste tablet market is experiencing a stable growth after 2020, as the economy is now into a recovery state.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global toothpaste tablets market based on product type, packaging type, distribution channel, price point, and region.

Based on product type, the fluoride-free segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding around two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the fluoride segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on distribution channel, the e-commerce segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the supermarket segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, LAMEA is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

Leading players in the global toothpaste tablet industry include Archtek Inc., Bite Toothpaste Bits, Colgate-Palmolive, CosmoLab, DENTTABS, Georganics, Lush, PÄRLA Toothpaste Tabs, Pure Earth Essentials, and the Humble Co.

