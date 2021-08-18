Oatmeal Market Size To See Record Break Revenue $11,907 Million By 2027
Rise in preference for healthy meals and surge in demand for convenience food have boosted the growth of the global oatmeal market.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oatmeal Market is projected to reach $11.91 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 1.3% from during the forecast period. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players, key segments, driving factors along with restraints and future opportunities.
Oatmeal are cereal grains obtained from oat plant, commonly harvested for food, animal feed, and production of skin care products. Consumed as a breakfast cereal, oatmeal is enjoyed with fruits and nuts. Rich in vitamin & minerals, oatmeal comes with high in dietary fiber and low sodium content, to improve the nutritional intake of the body. Oatmeal contains starchy carbohydrates, which provide nutrition to the muscle and organs. The protein content of oatmeal is higher as compared to other cereals, which plays an important role in growth and tissue repair of the human body. Other health advantages of oatmeal include lower blood cholesterol and blood sugar, which help reduce the risk of heart diseases. Oatmeal is also used in production of variety of products, such as cakes, cookies, energy bars, and desserts.
The global oatmeal market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, and geography. Based on type, the market is categorized into whole oat groats, steel-cut oats, Scottish oats, regular rolled oats, quick rolled oats, instant oats, and others. The instant oats segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period. The quick rolled oats segment held the second-largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the total revenue.
On the basis of distribution channel, the market is categorized into hypermarket, supermarket, specialty retailers, convenience stores, independent retailers and others. The supermarket segment dominated the market in 2018, contributing to nearly one-third of the market. Furthermore, the segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 1.8% during the study period. The specialty retailers segment would register a CAGR of 1.6% during the study period.
The global oatmeal market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and the rest of the world. The market across Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 1.8% from 2018 to 2027. Moreover, the region contributed the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the market.
The global oatmeal market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Quaker Oats Company, Nestlé S.A, Nature's Path Foods, Inc., General Mills, Inc., Kellogg NA Co., World Finer Foods, Hamlyn's Of Scotland, Cargill, Incorporated, Weetabix Ltd., and Bagrry's India Ltd.
