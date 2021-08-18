Foodporn, a restaurant review directory with iOS and Android apps for every language

Foodporn brings you the best restaurants in your city with a tap of your finger

/EIN News/ -- Woodland Hills, California, United States, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foodporn is an online platform that allows users to rate and review restaurants, pubs and bars. Users can also read and comment on the reviews left by others. With over 4 million restaurants on their platform and translated into 10 languages, it is the largest and most comprehensive food platform available.

Foodporn’s newly-updated app puts this powerful information in the palm of your hand, allowing users to search by cuisine type or location and filter out potential eateries with specific vegetarian-friendly or kosher criteria.

There are also features like "restaurant highlights," which gives you recommendations based on your preferences and reviews from other users who have eaten at the restaurant before. With a simple tap of the button, you can find reviews in English, French, Spanish, Italian or German written by local food lovers who have visited these restaurants. You can also search for specific cuisines like Mexican or Japanese to quickly narrow down your results.

The Foodporn app is available on all mobile devices - iOS and Android, helping users find the best food, dining experience, honest restaurant reviews by consumers, food lovers, and food critics.

What are people saying about Foodporn?

“I don't know how they do this, but this app has some of the best food reviews from users in the world, I love adding my unbiased comments on restaurants that I visit to help you find the best dining experiences by consumers just like yourself! ” - Ian R., Entrepreneur.

" I have been using Foodporn for years and it never disappoints me. When going out to dinner with friends or family, we always use this app to find a great restaurant nearby for a night out." - John P., food critic.

To learn more about their features or how they can help your company grow, visit https://www.food.porn or watch the teaser here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1c8ekO-T4Gw.

What Exactly You Can Do With Foodporn?

• Filter based on cuisine categories: this app is one of the best apps that provide users with up-to-date information about great meals around them. Search for different types of food or dietary requirements like gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, etc., and compare them by rating, cost, and popularity in nearly 4 million food places in 184 countries worldwide.

• Filter restaurants and bars based on their popularity and distance, also display restaurant info (location, direction numbers, opening-closing times)

• Change to different locations seamlessly. Think about Tinder Premium but for food.

• Find random places by using the “Shake and Spin” feature. You could easily find a new place to eat by shaking your phone or visiting the “Nearby” tab.

• Taste homemade global cuisine from your phone. Foodporn is not just a directory app but also a foodie community. You can find homemade recipes from their website, making this app a complete solution for foodie nerds.

About Foodporn

Founded in 1997, the food review directory, Foodporn, has grown to include nearly 4 million restaurants, bars and cafes from 184 countries around the world. It is now available in 10 different languages. Look no further to find 100% original recipes and honest restaurant reviews in one app. The Foodporn team is dedicated to bringing you fresh and exclusive eatery recommendations. It's all waiting at your fingertips with just a click away. Connect with them at https://www.facebook.com/foodporn.

"Price for the value you can't beat! 5 stars all the way, I would highly recommend this app." - Gina O., Food critic.

Website: https://www.food.porn

Video URL: https://youtu.be/1c8ekO-T4Gw

