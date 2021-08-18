Register now: A New Deal for Pollinators

Registration is open for this year’s EU Pollinator Week, which will take place from 27-30 September.

The theme of the online event is “A New Deal for Pollinators” and will include a session on the work of EFSA and the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) in this area as well as others looking at agriculture and pollinators and beekeeping issues.

EFSA staff will present on a number of topics that are relevant to the area of bee and pollinator health, such as the MUST-B opinion, the ongoing revision of the guidance on bees and pesticides, and EFSA’s plans to broaden its work on environmental risk assessment of pollinators in support of the objectives laid down in the European Green Deal.

You can register for the EFSA/ECHA session here. For further details and to register for the other sessions, please visit the Pollinator Week website.