Employment Screening Advice Center Blog Launched To Help Employers, Job Seekers and Background Checking Firms
PreemploymentDirectory.com launches Employment Screening Advice Center blog to Provide Expert Insights to Employers, Job Seekers and Background Checking Firms.
This blog will provide expert advice and thought leadership insights to help employers hire the right talent, job seekers to know more about background checking and educate background checking firms.”ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new Employment Screening Advice Center blog for Employers, Job Seekers and Background Checking Firms will offer a regular flow of new post from seasoned veterans and experts in employment background checking.
The following is a list of some of our most recent Guest Post:
Appriss Insights – Fair Chance Hiring Is Key To Impactful Criminal Justice Reform, by Brian Mathews
Orasure – Why Drug Test? by Jackie Pirone
InfoMart - Using Criminal Monitoring to Expand Your Hiring Pool by Tammy Cohen,
In addition, W. Barry Nixon, a widely recognized expert on background screening, will be making posts. Mr. Nixon is the co-author of Background Screening Investigations: Managing Hiring Risk from an HR and Security Perspective, founder of PreemploymentDirectory.com, and a past recipient of the coveted ‘Most Influential People in Security award by Security Magazine.
W. Barry Nixon, Founder and Owner of PreemploymentDirectory.com said, “We launched the new blog with the goal to provide expert advice and thought leadership insight on issues related to employment background checking to help employers hire the right talent, job seekers to better understand the background checking process to improve their chances of getting hired and to provide valuable information for background checking firms.”
You can access the ‘Employment Screening Advice for Employers’ section at https://bit.ly/3BqrrKf.
Please direct any questions to W. Barry Nixon at 1-949-922-5374 or you can email him at wbnixon (at) PreemploymentDirectory.com or contact him on Linkedin at https://www.linkedin.com/in/w-barry-nixon-426580/
ABOUT PREEPLOYMENTDIRECTORY.COM:
PreemploymentDirectory.com is the leading background screening news and information portal on the web and houses the leading directory of background screening companies designed to make it easy for employers to quickly find a background screening provider to meet their needs. The website includes a Background Screening Knowledge Center which houses an extensive Article Library, U.S.& International Resource Centers, Accreditation Resource Center, Continuous Screening Resource Center, Employment Screening Advice for Employers and much more. The web site also includes a Background Screening Publications Center which houses many of our publications: The Background Buzz, The Global Background Screener, In Search of Excellence in Background Screening: Best Practice Insights from Accredited Background Screening Firms, Women Leaders Thriving in the Background Screening Industry to name a few.
