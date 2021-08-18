Submit Release
News Search

There were 606 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,397 in the last 365 days.

Administrator Samantha Power Meeting with Zambian President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Download logo

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Rebecca Chalif:‎

On August 17, 2021, Administrator Samantha Power spoke with Zambian President-elect Hakainde Hichilema to congratulate him on his election as the seventh President of the Republic of Zambia and to discuss his plans for fighting corruption and strengthening democratic values, press freedom, and civil liberties.

The Administrator and President-elect Hichilema discussed the critical role played by Zambian civil society during the peaceful election and how their vigilant oversight increased the transparency of the electoral process and contributed to the widespread confidence in the results, despite the constraints imposed by the government on the President-elect, including limits on his movement and a social media shutdown that started on election day.

President-elect Hichilema emphasized that it was important for his new government to demonstrate that it can deliver for the people of Zambia, especially young people. Administrator Power said that the United States looked forward to partnering with the President-elect's government as it seeks to meet the Zambian people’s democratic and economic aspirations. President-elect Hichilema noted his hope that, in a period of democratic backsliding globally, Zambia’s progress can serve as an example for other nations.

The Administrator noted USAID's long-time support of the Zambian people across programming in health, education, climate change, economic development, and democracy and governance. They also discussed the challenges Zambia and the world are facing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and they pledged to work together in an effort to fight the pandemic and accelerate Zambia’s economic recovery.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

You just read:

Administrator Samantha Power Meeting with Zambian President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema

Distribution channels: Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.