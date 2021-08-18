Nashville Adaptive Resistance Exercise/Vasper – Quick Workout Plans Launched

Nashville-based Quantify Fitness (615-697-3481) announced the launch of ARX and Vasper quick workout plans. These custom workouts involve the use of optimized exercise equipment combinations and techniques to save time and obtain visible and quantifiable results.

The design of the new Quantify Fitness smartgym is based on years of fitness center experience and data analysis. A scientific approach has been implemented to ensure users obtain noticeable results from efficient sessions.

The aim of the Quantify Fitness smartgym launch is to provide a non-conventional but successful exercise method for those who want to manage their time in gyms more effectively and improve their overall health.

In a health and image-conscious society, individuals often feel overwhelmed by the diverse approaches available to them for fitness improvement. Further, visible results from exercise require correct form and actions, persistent efforts, and a sensible diet. As a result, gym-goers can be discouraged by their perceived lack of progress. Quantify Fitness thus offers timely solutions.

Its smartgym promises results from optimized sessions as short as 10 minutes per week. The firm states that through its techniques, gym-goers can perform a week’s worth of exercise in under half an hour.

The techniques employed at the Quantify Fitness smartgym include an advanced fitness formula, adaptive resistance exercise (ARX), Vasper workouts, infrared sauna sessions, CAROL bike routines, and neurofeedback (digital meditation).

Josh Jarrett founded Quantify Fitness in 2016. He is a National Strength & Conditioning Association Certified Personal Trainer and a former senior vice president of marketing at a multibillion-dollar insurance company. On the basis of data obtained from over 20,000 workouts, Jarrett and his team apply an evidence-based approach to ensure workout success.

On the science-led approach of Quantify Fitness, a company spokesperson said: “Years of scientific research and advances in technology have presented safer and more effective evidence-based solutions to improve health and fitness without wasting your valuable time. We feel a moral obligation to make those solutions available to as many people as possible.”

