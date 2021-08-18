Blockchain Supply Chain Market 2021 | Present Scenario on Growth Analysis and High Demand by 2025
Increase in demand for supply chain transparency, and rise in need for improved security of supply chain transactions drive the growth of the global market.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Major factors fueling the blockchain supply chain market include the Increasing popularity of blockchain technology in retail and SCM.Growing need for supply chain transparency and rising demand for enhanced security of supply chain transactions. Moreover, the Growing need for automating supply chain activities and eliminating middlemen, and rising government initiatives would provide lucrative opportunities for blockchain supply chain vendors.
The global blockchain supply chain market was estimated at $93.16 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $9.85 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 80.2% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of top investment pockets, top-winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.
Based on component, the platform segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and is predicted to maintain its leadership status by 2025. Simultaneously, the services segment would register the fastest CAGR of 87.6% during the estimated period.
Based on geography, the North America region held the largest share in 2017, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 90.4% during the period.
Based on industry vertical, the retail segment contributed to nearly one-fourth of the total market revenue in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the period 2018–2025. At the same time, the healthcare segment is projected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 83.2% by 2025.
Profiling Key Players: BTL Group, Huawei Accenture Plc., Oracle Corporation, Auxesis Group, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, TIBCO Software, IBM Corporation, and AWS Inc.
Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.
